WATCH: India vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2019 match full video highlights

Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten century as India made a comfortable start to their World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday that dealt a fresh blow to the Proteas’ tournament hopes.

Chasing a modest 228, India cruised to victory on the back of Sharma’s 122 not out as they won with 15 balls to spare and live up to their favourites tag in the showpiece event.

Also Read: Virat Kohli bowled over by Rohit Sharma’s innings, makes massive statement

For South Africa, a third straight defeat in as many matches this World Cup left their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals on a knife edge.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal laid the platform for victory as India restricted an injury-hit South Africa to 227 for nine in 50 overs.

Chahal returned figures of 4-51 after Bumrah did the early damage by dismissing both South Africa openers.

Sharma, who survived a dropped catch on one by South Africa captain Faf du Plessis at second slip then anchored India’s chase.

Here’s the full highlights of India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match at Southampton.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 08:35 IST