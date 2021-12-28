e-paper
Home / Cricket / WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah stuns Steve Smith with in-dipper, bowls him round the legs for 8 as India take control of Boxing Day Test

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah stuns Steve Smith with in-dipper, bowls him round the legs for 8 as India take control of Boxing Day Test

Watch video of Bumrah bowling Smith: More than the wicket, what became the talking point was the manner in which Jasprit Bumrah got Steve Smith. The ace Australian batsman was bowled round the legs – a mode of dismissals which many teams including India have tried without much success. But Monday was different as Bumrah managed to pull it off.

cricket Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 12:20 IST
hindustantimes.com
New Delhi
Jasprit Bumrah bowls Steve Smith on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match
Jasprit Bumrah bowls Steve Smith on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match (Screengrab)
         

Jasprit Bumrah gave a body blow to Australia by dismissing Steve Smith in the final session of Day 3 of the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Smith registered another single-digit score – he is yet to cross the double-figure mark in this series – as India took firm control of the second Test on Monday.

More than the wicket, what became the talking point was the manner in which Bumrah got Smith. The ace Australian batsman was bowled round the legs – a mode of dismissals which many teams including India have tried without much success. But Monday was different as Bumrah managed to pull it off.

Smith walked across in his stumps to a delivery of Bumrah which came back in sharply from the off stump. It hit his pads and then clipped the top of leg stump, leaving Smith confused. The former Australia skipper stood his ground until replays confirmed that the ball had indeed clipped the leg stump.

 

Interestingly, Bumrah too had to be told by stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, that Smith was bowled.

This was the first time Bumrah dismissed Smith in Test cricket.

This was also the fourth consecutive innings on the trot for Smith getting to double figures in Tests.

The last time Smith had a run of 4 consecutive innings in single-digit score was in Ashes 2015. 7, 8, 6 & 5 at Birmingham and Nottingham.

India picked up three wickets in the final session despite being a bowler short – Umesh Yadav walked off the field with a calf injury and was taken for scans.

Siraj dismissed Travis Head and Ravindra Jadeja removed the well-set Matthew Wade, and Australia captain Tim Paine, leaving Australia a hard task to even make India bat again.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 326, taking a leading of 131 runs over Australia’s first innings total of 195.

