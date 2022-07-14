Watch: Lord's goes berserk, Twitter erupts after spotting Sachin-Ganguly together in stands in India vs England 2nd ODI

Fans at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground witnessed an equally iconic image during the second ODI between India and England on Thursday as the camera captured legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly enjoying the game from the stands. Tendulkar and Ganguly, two of India's most prolific batsmen of their era and the most successful opening pair of all time, were spotted sitting together and enjoying the riveting content that was being played out on the ground. Also Read: India vs England 2nd ODI Live Score

As soon as the camera panned towards the legendary batting duo, the crowd erupted in joy and went berserk. Ganguly and Tendulkar, appearing in a jovial mood, were on camera for a good period of 30 seconds and more. Tendulkar and Ganguly were earlier spotted celebrating the latter's 50th birthday on July 8 in London.

Ganguly in particular has a massive connection with Lord's. In 1996, Ganguly made his Test debut at the venue and scored a memorable century. Six years later, in 2002, under Ganguly, India defeated England in the final of the Natwest tri-series after chasing down a target of 325 runs. With so much history, it was only a matter of time before the video became viral and sent Twitter int a meltdown. Fans on the social media platform were thrilled to watch the two batting greats being in attendance and follow the game.

Watching Tendulkar and Ganguly together one more time, albeit outside the pitch, on air commentators Nasser Hussain and Ravi Shastri could not hold themselves back talking about the two former India captains. "21 hundred partnerships in ODI cricket between those two gentlemen – Tendulkar and Ganguly," said Hussain. After a brief pause, Shastri added: "Yes, great opening pair. Left-hand, right-hand batting combination. 6000 ODI runs between them while opening the batting. Truly great."

As Shastri pointed out, Tendulkar and Ganguly have been phenomenal as an opening pair for Indian cricket. Opening the innings together 136 times in ODIs, Tendulkar and Ganguly scored 6609 runs at an average of 49.32 with a highest stand of 258 against Kenya in 2001. Besides the 21 century partnerships, Tendulkar and Ganguly put on 23 fifty-run partnerships as well. Overall, of their Test numbers are merged, the tally swells to 8227 runs with 26 centuries and 29 fifties. Although they never opened together in Tests, Ganguly and Tendulkar still hold the record for the most number of runs in partnerships in international cricket.

