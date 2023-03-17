Watch: Starc 'silences Wankhede crowd' after dismissing Kohli, Surykaumar Yadav in back-to-back deliveries

Mitchell Starc gave Australia a perfect start after the tourists were folded for their lowest ever first-innings score in India. Defending 189 at the Wankhede Stadium in the first match of the three-game ODI series, Starc picked two prized wickets with the new ball - dismissing former India skipper Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav - to silence the Wankhede crowd. (India vs Australia 1st ODI live score) Mitchell Starc 'silences Wankhede' after removing Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav in consecutive balls

It started with a duel between Starc and Kohli in the fifth over of the innings. The Aussie left-armer had never gotten the better of Kohli in ODIs, but on Friday, he looked to dominate the proceedings as he troubled the India No.3 before dismissing him.

He got two deliveries to swing into the batter, let the third one go straight, all of which were length deliveries, before dishing out the fuller one around middle. The delivery curled in late. Kohli, who looked to play a flick on the leg side, got hit on his pad first. He did not review and walked away straight towards the dug out having scored just four runs off nine balls.

In the very next ball, Starc went with another inswinger that nipped in from length. Suryakumar got stuck in the crease as the ball beat the inside edge and struck the pads in line with the middle stump. He immediately went for the review, but there was no respite. Starc picked up two in two as the Wankhede crowd was "silenced", exclaimed former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta on air.

Starc eventually picked his third wicket as well by dismissing opener Shubman Gill for 20 off 31. In his first six overs, the pacer conceded only 24 runs for three wickets. Earlier in the innings, Marcus Stoinis drew first blood as he got rid of Ishan Kishan for just three runs.

In the first innings, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj starred for India as they picked three wickets each to fold Australia for just 188 runs where opener Mitchell Marsh scored a valiant 81 off 65.

