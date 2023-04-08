Watch: Dhoni-criticised CSK bowler bounces back in style to leave Rohit Sharma shell-shocked with a scorcher

The 2023 Indian Premier League saw two of its most successful sides – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings – taking on each other at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. After CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl in Mumbai, MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave the side a fiery start in its first game at home in the 2023 edition. However, just as it looked Rohit was set for a strong innings, he was dismissed by CSK's uncapped star Tushar Deshpande in the fourth over. Rohit Sharma(IPL)

Deshpande pitched it slightly short of a good length and Rohit, who played with an angular bat faced at mid-wicket, completely missed the line as the ball hit the middle-stump. Rohit was stunned at the dismissal and stared in disbelief, while Deshpande was pumped as he joined fellow CSK teammates in celebration.

Also read: Why is Jofra Archer not playing in MI vs CSK clash in IPL 2023 despite no injury? Rohit Sharma reveals

Rohit, thus, continues to struggle in MI colours; in the opening match of the season, the side's captain was dismissed on 1, facing 10 deliveries.

Watch:

Rohit had endured a forgettable 2022 season for the Mumbai Indians as well. In 14 matches for the side, the opener scored only 268 runs in 14 appearances for the side. Consequently, MI finished at the bottom of the table with only four wins to their name.

In their first game of the 2023 edition, Mumbai Indians faced a massive eight-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday night, MI are also without their premier pacer Jofra Archer, who has been rested as a precautionary measure.

CSK, meanwhile, had a poor start to the tournament last week when they faced a five-wicket loss to defending champions Gujarat Titans. However, the side made a strong comeback in their second game earlier this week, when it defeated KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs iin the former's homecoming in Chennai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON