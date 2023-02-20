Home / Cricket / 'Watch out India! He's dismissed Kohli, Pujara, Jadeja...': Brett Lee's big warning for Rohit & Co. despite AUS debacle

Updated on Feb 20, 2023 07:10 PM IST

Australia great Brett Lee sees a glimmer of hope as he sends out a big warning to Rohit Sharma and Co., asking them to stay wary of a potential threat.

ByHT Sports Desk

Australia have been thrashed in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, with both matches ending well inside three days and India winning by emphatic margins. The loss in Nagpur and New Delhi ensures Australia have conceded the trophy for the fourth successive time and their disastrous performance shows Aussies would only be hoping for a miracle to script a comeback in any fashion against the mighty Indians. But Australia great Brett Lee sees a glimmer of hope as he sends out a big warning to Rohit Sharma and Co., asking them to stay wary of a potential threat.

Lee, speaking on his YouTube channel, was all praise for newbie Todd Murphy, who has so far been Australia's only positive in the tour so far. In his debut appearance, in Nagpur against India, Murphy picked up a record seven wickets in India's first innings, albeit in a losing cause.

The former Australia pacer hailed Murphy as the true successor to Nathan Lyon, who has long been the team's primary spinner in the red-ball format.

“Who after Nathan Lyon? Well, it looks like they found their answer in the young 22-year-old superstar off-spinner Todd Murphy. What a sensational debut it was for Australia. Australia lost the match by a whopping margin but Todd Murphy made the world sit up and take notice,” said Lee.

Lee gave a reminder of Murphy's seven-wicket haul which included the likes of top batters in the format - Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja.

“In the only innings that Australia bowled, he picked up 7/124. Five wickets were the wickets of KL Rahul, Ravi Ashwin, Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ravi Jadeja. What a dream debut it was. He did so in the presence of his family all the way in Nagpur. I expect him to do better in abrasive conditions in India,” Lee added.

The former Aussie cricketer then send out a warning to not just India, but also to the world, to watch out for the young spinner.

“There are a lot of tough series ahead of him. Let’s see if he’s got it or not. For the sake of Australian cricket, I really hope the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is the only first chapter of what will be an epic career. Watch out India!,” said Lee.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

