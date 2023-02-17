Home / Cricket / Watch: Pujara receives guard of honour from Rohit and co. in 100th Test; Australia stars join in priceless gesture

Watch: Pujara receives guard of honour from Rohit and co. in 100th Test; Australia stars join in priceless gesture

Published on Feb 17, 2023 10:29 AM IST

As Pujara walked out to take the field in the second Test in Delhi, the members of Team India formed a line to give Pujara a guard of honour, with David Warner and Usman Khawaja also joining the Indian team members.

David Warner; Pujara; Rohit Sharma(BCCI/Hotstar)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India's star batter Cheteshwar Pujara received a guard of honour from the members of Team India, as well as Australia batters David Warner and Usman Khawaja as he appeared in his 100th Test on Friday. Pujara was presented with a special cap by India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar ahead of the start of the match, with the former India captain paying a rich tribute to Pujara's Test career so far.

Watch:

Here's the video of Warner and Khawaja joining the guard of honour for the India batter:

In a rich Test career, Pujara has scored 7021 runs in 169 innings at an impressive average of 44.16, smashing 19 tons and 34 half-centuries. He had lost his place in the Test team in February 2022 when he wasn't named in the side for the series against Sri Lanka, but made his way back to the team on the back of stunning performances for Surrey in the County Championships.

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pujara is expected to play a key role as India will hope on him to replicate his performances from the 2019-20 edition, when the side had defeated Australia 2-1 Down Under.

Earlier in the second Test, Australia captain Pat Cummins had won the toss and opted to bat. Warner and Khawaja opened the batting for the side and the former had a reprieve early in the innings, when he successfully reviewed against an LBW decision.

India are leading the four-match series 1-0 after the side had registered an incredible innings-and-132-run win over Australia in the opening match in Nagpur. Team India has made one change to their XI for the first Test, with a fit-again Shreyas Iyer replacing Suryakumar Yadav in the batting order.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

