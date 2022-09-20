Watch - 'Rahul Gandhi will open for India at T20 World Cup': Journalist trolled profusely for huge blunder on live TV

The pressure on media can at times be insurmountable. The compulsion to be the first to break a story, play it up or get quotes from celebrities, sportstars, politicians that are spicy, clickable and exciting comprises the daily drills of a media organisation. And it is due to this very incessant nature of work that sometimes channels and websites accidently commit an error, which thanks to the presence of social media, gets highlighted. One such incident took place on Monday, when a TV anchor made a blunder while talking about the Indian cricket team.

Shortly after captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that KL Rahul will indeed be opening the batting for India at the T20 World Cup, the news became an instant sensation in the Indian cricket circuit. So much so, that the anchor of a Hindi media channel got a bit carried away and confused KL Rahul with Indian politician Rahul Gandhi while speaking on live TV.

"Bharatiya team ke kaptaan Rohit Sharma ne kaha ki T20 World Cup mein open karenge Rahul Gandhi. Virat Kohli ko bhi kai match mein pen karna pad sakta hai," (Captain of the Indian team Rohit Sharma has said that Rahul Gandhi will open for India at T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli too may have to perform that role is some games) said the anchor, the video of which went viral instantly.

Rahul Gandhi will open for India in T20 World Cup: India TV anchor 😂 pic.twitter.com/1NWWg9jp7c — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) September 18, 2022

Stupid Godi Media is so soooo sooooooo obsessed with & scared of @RahulGandhi (just like imarti rani) that they have given the BREAKING NEWS that-

"Rahul Gandhi will open the batting for @BCCI Team India in upcoming ICC T20 World Cup". 🤦🏻‍♂️



🤣 pic.twitter.com/6f2di4ylXj — The Legal Man (@LegalTL) September 18, 2022

T20 world cup me open karenge rahul gandhi😨 pic.twitter.com/LEABNLJxPs — Mohit (@MohitRR19) September 18, 2022

The topic of Kohli possibly opening for India gained steam after the former India captain scored a brilliant century against Afghanistan in a Super 4 tie of the recently-concluded Asia Cup. With Rohit rested, Kohli, opening the innings with Rahul, slammed an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls, not only ending his century drought in the process but ending up with the highest individual score by an Indian cricketer in T20Is. Rohit, however, ended the speculation once and for all by backing Rahul at the top order but at the same time, did not entirely count Kohli out.

"Rahul will open the batting in the World Cup. We do not want to experiment with that position a lot. Sometimes, his performance goes quite unnoticed but we are very clear [on] what Rahul brings to the table. He is a quality player and his presence at the top is very crucial for us," he said ahead of the T20I series opener between India and Australia in Mohali.

"Virat is our third opener and he will open in some of the games. In the last match of the Asia Cup, we were happy with the way he played [as an opener]. Since we have not taken a third opener…, Virat opens for his franchise in the IPL and he has done really well, so he is a definite option for us. It is always nice to have options and flexibility. You want the players to be in best shape batting at any position."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON