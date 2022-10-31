Home / Cricket / 'Stay behind the line David': R Ashwin cautions Miller at non-striker's end during IND vs SA WC encounter - Watch

'Stay behind the line David': R Ashwin cautions Miller at non-striker's end during IND vs SA WC encounter - Watch

cricket
Published on Oct 31, 2022 10:22 AM IST

South Africa's David Miller smoked back-to-back sixes in the 18th over bowled by veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin cautions Miller at non-striker's end during(Instagram @ICC)
Ashwin cautions Miller at non-striker's end during(Instagram @ICC)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Rohit Sharma-led Team India played out a low-scoring thriller against South Africa in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup at the Perth Stadium on Sunday. Known for his cool and calm demeanour, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showed nerves of steel as the star bowler made an impressive comeback after David Miller smoked back-to-back sixes in the 18th over of South Africa's innings on Sunday.

The street-smart cricketer also issued a warning to Miller after spotting the star batter leaving the crease early at the non-striker's end. Ashwin had famously kickstarted a massive debate by dismissing Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end back in 2019. However, Ashwin refused to run-out Miller, who was visibly backing up too far during the 19th over of South Africa's inning at Perth.

ALSO READ: 'Karthik kab Australia me khele? Ye koi Bangalore ka wicket nahi hai': Sehwag's huge remark on Pant-DK debate after loss

The official handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of the noteworthy incident. "Make sure you are behind! #T20WorldCup #cricket #cricketreels," ICC captioned its post on Instagram. South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi also reacted to the viral post shared by the global governing body of cricket on the Facebook-owned platform. “Stay behind the line David! @davidmillersa12,” Shamsi noted.

Talking about the match, Ashwin bagged the wicket of Tristan Stubbs in the same over where he leaked 13 runs. The star spinner conceded 43 runs in 4 overs. Half-centuries from Miller (59) and Aiden Markram (52) propelled South Africa to an impressive 5-wicket win over Team India at Perth. After India's five-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa, Indian skipper Rohit explained why he opted to give Ashwin the 18th over. “I have seen what happens in the last over with spinners, so I just wanted to go the other way and see if I could finish Ash and not keep him for the last over,” Rohit said.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ravichandran ashwin david miller india vs south africa t20 world cup + 2 more
ravichandran ashwin david miller india vs south africa t20 world cup + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out