'Stay behind the line David': R Ashwin cautions Miller at non-striker's end during IND vs SA WC encounter - Watch

Rohit Sharma-led Team India played out a low-scoring thriller against South Africa in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup at the Perth Stadium on Sunday. Known for his cool and calm demeanour, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showed nerves of steel as the star bowler made an impressive comeback after David Miller smoked back-to-back sixes in the 18th over of South Africa's innings on Sunday.

The street-smart cricketer also issued a warning to Miller after spotting the star batter leaving the crease early at the non-striker's end. Ashwin had famously kickstarted a massive debate by dismissing Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end back in 2019. However, Ashwin refused to run-out Miller, who was visibly backing up too far during the 19th over of South Africa's inning at Perth.

ALSO READ: 'Karthik kab Australia me khele? Ye koi Bangalore ka wicket nahi hai': Sehwag's huge remark on Pant-DK debate after loss

The official handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of the noteworthy incident. "Make sure you are behind! #T20WorldCup #cricket #cricketreels," ICC captioned its post on Instagram. South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi also reacted to the viral post shared by the global governing body of cricket on the Facebook-owned platform. “Stay behind the line David! @davidmillersa12,” Shamsi noted.

Talking about the match, Ashwin bagged the wicket of Tristan Stubbs in the same over where he leaked 13 runs. The star spinner conceded 43 runs in 4 overs. Half-centuries from Miller (59) and Aiden Markram (52) propelled South Africa to an impressive 5-wicket win over Team India at Perth. After India's five-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa, Indian skipper Rohit explained why he opted to give Ashwin the 18th over. “I have seen what happens in the last over with spinners, so I just wanted to go the other way and see if I could finish Ash and not keep him for the last over,” Rohit said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON