Watch: Rohit Sharma's heartbreak after DRS takes 5 minutes to declare KL Rahul out in India vs Sri Lanka Asia cup match

India had a disappointing start to their Super 4 stage fixture against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday. Having already incurred a defeat to Pakistan in their previous Super 4 fixture, India lost KL Rahul in the second over via an lbw dismissal. In the fifth delivery of the over, Maheesh Theekshana sent a low full-toss which struck the boot of Rahul. Rahul went for the review and Rohit Sharma's reaction after ball-tracking summed it all as he closed his eyes in heartbreak. (IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022 Live Blog)

Ball-tracking showed that the ball would be hitting the leg stump and Rahul had to depart after only mustering six runs off seven deliveries. There was some sound signature in the review when the ball passed the bat initially but it looked like the bat was just hitting the boot. This led to a five-minute delay in the final decision, with the third umpire confirming that the ball didn't hit the bat.

Here is the video of Rohit's reaction to Rahul's dismissal:

Initially, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl. After Rahul's early departure, India stood at 11 for one in 1.5 overs with Virat Kohli replacing the opener.

Aiming to win the game, Rohit also made a crucial change in the playing XI, bringing in veteran Ravichandran Ashwin instead of Ravi Bishnoi. Speaking after the toss, he said, "We would have bowled first as well. The pitch doesn't change much and it only gets better to bat on. This gives us an opportunity to come out and play freely. This is how the World Cup would be played as well, and we have to make sure that we don't lose too many games.”

“We need to ensure that we are there from the word go. We have to learn a lot when you are defending a score like that. With the dew, we need to learn the lines, the lengths and the boundaries well. The grass is lesser tonight. It looks drier, and we have one change on the basis of the Sri Lankan team: Ashwin comes in for Bishnoi”, he further added.

