Watch: Steve Smith left fuming at Usman Khawaja after horrible mix-up during 1st Test against Sri Lanka

Australia batter Steve Smith was left absolutely fuming following a horrible mix-up with teammate Usman Khawaja in fag end of Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Tuesday. Australia finished with 98 for three on a day where 13 wickets fell as the visitors trail by 114 runs. Nathan Lyon's sensational five-wicket haul had earlier helped Australia bundle Sri Lanka for 212.

The incident happened in the 20th over of the second innings. Right-arm off-spinner Ramesh Mendis dished out a flighted delivery. Smith failed to connect and the ball struck his pads and rolled to the off side. Smith immediately took off for a single and Khawaja responded to it as well. But the latter pulled out midway, and Smith, who was well past the half-way mark, failed to return back to the crease on time as Niroshan Dickwella collected the ball and threw it down to Kusal Mendis, who came sprinting down from short leg before completing the dismissal.

Smith was left furious at Khawaja's decision as he walked back shaking his head.

Earlier, Lyon's 5 for 90 helped Australia bundle the hosts for 212. It was his 20th career five-wicket haul and ninth on Asian soil. The figure also helped him go past Sir Richard Hadlee in the all-time wicket-taking list to take the 12th spot with his tally of 432 wickets.

"I was really proud the way we came back after tea and stuck to our plans and we were able to get the late rewards and knock them over," Lyon said on bowling out the hosts after they took tea at 191-6. "Saying that, I see this game as even, there's still a lot of work to do."

