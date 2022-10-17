Watch: Suryakumar Yadav, Kane Richardson's totally unexpected gesture after Australia pacer dismisses Hardik Pandya

India managed to secure a six-run win against Australia in the warm-up fixture ahead of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The match saw both the sides engage in a nail-biting encounter, as Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli came to India's rescue in the final stages of the contest.

However, the clash also witnessed a bizarre moment between Suryakumar Yadav and Australian pacer Kane Richardson. The two were engaged in some bromance during the course of Indian innings. The incident was noticed right after Hardik Pandya's dismissal, who was packed early on 2.

Watch: Virat Kohli breaks the internet with one-handed screamer and bullet run-out throw, video goes viral in minutes

Richardson was the bowler, who dismissed Pandya, and soon after that he was seen exchanging fist bump with Suryakumar, who was present at the non-striker's end. Here is the video:

Pandya innings came to an end with a slower bouncer as he tried to guide the ball towards the third-man region. However, with the lack of pace his shot went straight to Tim David positioned in the same direction but inside the 30-yard-circle.

Meanwhile, both Richardson and Suryakumar had a good outing. Richardson emerged as the leading wicket-taker from the Australian unit, claiming four wickets in his quota and gave 30 runs.

Also Read | 'Starc hitting him in the head...': Richardson's weird remark on bizarre Suryakumar Yadav dismissal in IND v AUS warm-up

Suryakumar, on the other hand, once again displayed his fine show with the bat, scoring 50 off 33 deliveries, which featured six boundaries and one maximum.

He eventually got out against Richardson off a juicy full toss in the final over of the Indian inning. Suryakumar went for the big hit on the mid-wicket region but the ball hit the bottom of his bat and flew straight to Richardson on his follow-through as he completed a simple catch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON