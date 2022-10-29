Watch: Suryakumar Yadav relives Kohli's wild celebration after playing blazing knock vs Netherlands at T20 World Cup

Enjoying his growing partnership with run-machine Virat Kohli at the T20 World Cup in Australia, middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav rewatched his finishing act against the Netherlands in the lead-up to India's upcoming encounter against South Africa on Friday. Premier batters Surykumar and Kohli laid the foundation for a match-winning total against the Netherlands in Team India's second match of the Super 12 stage at the ICC World T20 2022 on Thursday.

After playing a blinder against Babar Azam-led Pakistan in India's World Cup opener, former Indian skipper Kohli extended his free-scoring run by top-scoring for the Rohit Sharma-led side against the Netherlands. Playing a crucial cameo against the Scott Edwards-led side, Kohli's partner-in-crime Suryakumar smashed his first half-century at the T20 World Cup.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Suryakumar was seen relishing Kohli's wild celebration after the star batter completed his half-century on the final ball of the Indian innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). “Review. Reflect. Repeat,” Suryakumar kept things short while captioning his post on the photo and video sharing platform. Earlier, Kohli and Suryakumar's ecstatic celebration became an instant among the fans and followers of the game on social media.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 62 off 44 balls while Suryakumar scored 51 off 25 balls in the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup between India and the Netherlands at the SCG. Half-centuries from Rohit, Kohli and Suryakumar guided India to 179-2 in 20 overs. In reply, the Netherlands managed post 123-9 in 20 overs as India registered a comfortable 56-run win on Thursday.

“We had to get about 8-10 an over and get a total which our bowlers could defend easily. Very happy with the way things went. Really enjoying batting with him (Kohli), the thoughts are very clear when we both are batting. If I get few boundaries earlier then our partnership needs to be stretched and that's what we are doing,” said Suryakumar, who was named the Player of the Match.

