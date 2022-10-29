Home / Cricket / Watch: Suryakumar Yadav relives Kohli's wild celebration after playing blazing knock vs Netherlands at T20 World Cup

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav relives Kohli's wild celebration after playing blazing knock vs Netherlands at T20 World Cup

cricket
Published on Oct 29, 2022 08:39 AM IST

Playing a crucial cameo against the Netherlands on Thursday, Virat Kohli's partner-in-crime Suryakumar Yadav smashed his first half-century at the T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his first half-century at the T20 World Cup on Thursday(Instagram/ Suryakumar Yadav)
Suryakumar Yadav smashed his first half-century at the T20 World Cup on Thursday(Instagram/ Suryakumar Yadav)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Enjoying his growing partnership with run-machine Virat Kohli at the T20 World Cup in Australia, middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav rewatched his finishing act against the Netherlands in the lead-up to India's upcoming encounter against South Africa on Friday. Premier batters Surykumar and Kohli laid the foundation for a match-winning total against the Netherlands in Team India's second match of the Super 12 stage at the ICC World T20 2022 on Thursday.

After playing a blinder against Babar Azam-led Pakistan in India's World Cup opener, former Indian skipper Kohli extended his free-scoring run by top-scoring for the Rohit Sharma-led side against the Netherlands. Playing a crucial cameo against the Scott Edwards-led side, Kohli's partner-in-crime Suryakumar smashed his first half-century at the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ: Watch: Kohli, Suryakumar's ecstatic celebration after MI batter ends India's innings with 'beautiful' six in T20 WC game

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Suryakumar was seen relishing Kohli's wild celebration after the star batter completed his half-century on the final ball of the Indian innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). “Review. Reflect. Repeat,” Suryakumar kept things short while captioning his post on the photo and video sharing platform. Earlier, Kohli and Suryakumar's ecstatic celebration became an instant among the fans and followers of the game on social media.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 62 off 44 balls while Suryakumar scored 51 off 25 balls in the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup between India and the Netherlands at the SCG. Half-centuries from Rohit, Kohli and Suryakumar guided India to 179-2 in 20 overs. In reply, the Netherlands managed post 123-9 in 20 overs as India registered a comfortable 56-run win on Thursday.

“We had to get about 8-10 an over and get a total which our bowlers could defend easily. Very happy with the way things went. Really enjoying batting with him (Kohli), the thoughts are very clear when we both are batting. If I get few boundaries earlier then our partnership needs to be stretched and that's what we are doing,” said Suryakumar, who was named the Player of the Match.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
suryakumar yadav virat kohli t20 world cup + 1 more
suryakumar yadav virat kohli t20 world cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out