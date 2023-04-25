Watch: Unseen footage of MS Dhoni losing his cool, screaming at his CSK teammate during IPL 2023 match breaks internet

MS Dhoni is often referred to as ‘captain cool’ by his beloved fans, his colleagues and veteran cricketers. The former India captain's ability to stay calm and composed even in the worst of situations, whether in a chase or during defending a total, has won many hearts. It has in fact being one of the key factors behind his success as a captain and as a chase master while batting. However, Dhoni is also a human. Situations or circumstances at times does, at the rarest of times, get the better of him. On Tuesday, one such video went viral all over social media where Dhoni was seen losing his cool. Unseen footage of MS Dhoni losing his cool

It was during one of the matches of the ongoing IPL 2023 where a furious Dhoni was seen screaming at his teammate when Chennai Super Kings were fielding. He then threw a death stare at the player as well.

The video was in fact from CSK's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week at the Chinnaswamy Stadium where Chennai had won the match.

Watch the video here…

Dhoni has been the cynosure of IPL 2023, whether with his batting or his wicketkeeping or with his mere presence. Despite being away from the sport for over a year and not being part of international cricket for almost three years, Dhoni has been striking sixes at will. He has however significantly diminished his role in the CSK batting line-up, showing up with only a few deliveries left in the innings. And with his wicketkeeping, he has been lightning quick as usual.

Chennai fans too have been invading home venues of other teams in their way of saying a final goodbye to their hero, whom they feel is playing his final IPL season. Dhoni too has been hinting at the same over the last few matches, although there has been no official statement made by him or any of the CSK officials, still leaving everything to speculations.

