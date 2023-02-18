Watch: Rohit Sharma gestures with his fingers after KL Rahul fulfills India captain's wish, Dinesh Karthik agrees

The Arun Jaitley Stadium was packed on an early Saturday morning to watch the Indian team bat in reply to Australia's first-innings score of 263. India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who took the total to 21/0 at stumps on Day 1 began Day 2 safely, taking the score to 46 before Australia broke through with Nathan Lyon getting Rahul out LBW for 17. Rahul had a couple of reprieves early on when two LBWs against him were turned down against him, but the India opener's luck ran out when he took a third review but had to make the long walk back.

However, before he departed, Rahul hit the first boundary for India on Day 2. Stuck at one end, Rahul broke the shackles when he chipped down the wicket and smoked Lyon for a 78-meter long six. Rahul's stroke delighted his captain Rohit more than himself who gave a nod to his partner. Earlier, the camera spotted Rohit instructing Rahul several times to not get into a shell, which is why the India captain enjoyed it even more from the non-striker's end.

"Very interesting to see Rohit's reaction as well. He is telling the batter that's exactly what he wanted him to do," a chuffed Dinesh Karthik said on air while doing commentary.

However, Rohit's ecstasy soon turned into despair when Rahul was given out. Coming round the wicket. Lyon bowled a fuller delivery to which Rahul failed to bat. After a huge appeal ensued, umpire Michael Gough immediately raised his finger, but Rahul decided to go upstairs. Even on-air commentators Sanjay Manjrekar and Ravi Shastri were not confident of Rahul's; 'That looks out,' they said. And rightly so. The three reds soon appeared on the screen, and at that moment as Lyon and Australia had a relief written all over his face, Rohit was left devastated, as he looked up in the air, shut his eyes and grimaced.

India could have been dealt a second blow in quick succession when an identical similar LBW shout against Cheteshwar Pujara was turned down. The only difference here was that Pujara had come down the wicket, so the three-meter question loomed. Pat Cummins, Lyon and others were tempted to take the review after the umpire declared it not out but with just one review remaining the Australians decided against it. In hindsight, they should have as the reply showed that the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps, sending Pujara back for a duck in his 100th Test.

However, Australia soon made up for it in Lyon's next over. The off-spinner ran riot, first going through the defence of Rohit to clean him up for 32, and then dismissing Pujara without allowing him to open his account, pushing India back at 54/3. This time as well, the original decision was not out. But there was more than just an LBW to it. Australia were aware that there was also a bat pad chance involved as the ball lobbed onto Pujara's boots and landed into the hands of the fielder at forward short leg. However, it never got to that. As per the DRS, the ball hit Pujara flush in front of the stumps.

