Watch: Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan leave fans crazy with epic dance moves during IND vs SL 2nd ODI; video goes viral

Team India registered a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the series in Kolkata, thus clinching the three-match series. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team chased down a 216-run target with over six overs to spare, with batter KL Rahul producing a gritty unbeaten 64-run knock. Rahul, alongside Hardik Pandya (36), steered India's recovery from 86/5 in the chase as the side sealed a series victory at the iconic Eden Gardens.

During the light show at the iconic stadium, Team India stars Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan were in groovy mood as they shook a leg inside the stadium. A fan present at the Eden Gardens recorded a video of the moment and posted on social media.

Watch:

Virat Kohli & Ishan Kishan dancing during the light show at Eden. pic.twitter.com/WRw8Xb5msC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 13, 2023

Kohli had produced a phenomenal performance in the first ODI of the series, as he smashed his 45th century in the format. The 34-year-old batter hit his second-successive ton in ODIs, having scored 113 in the third and final match of the series against Bangladesh last month as well.

Ishan, meanwhile, hasn't played in the Sri Lanka series so far but smashed an incredible double century against Bangladesh in the third ODI. He became the fourth Indian to score a double ton after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma; the Indian captain has scored three double centuries in the fifty-over format.

Earlier, following his side's four-wicket win over Sri Lanka, Rohit lauded spinner Kuldeep Yadav for his performance and the way he brought back his side into the game, saying that the bowler's confidence augurs' well for the team. Kuldeep registered figures of 3/51 in ten overs.

“It was a close game but games like these teach you a lot. We had to build an innings under pressure. KL has been batting at five for a long period of time now and it gives us the depth. Gives you the confidence as well at the top of the order for us to go and bat freely. It was a good display of batsmanship,” said Rohit on KL and the team's batting performance.

