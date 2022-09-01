Watch: Virat Kohli's 'kancha' gesture for Jadeja after he pulls off spectacular run-out; video goes viral

A gun fielder who can contribute with both bat and ball, Ravindra Jadeja enters the India eleven as a complete package. He has made significant improvements in his batting over the years but his presence on the field remains unmatched, thanks to his exceptional fielding. The 33-year-old on Wednesday produced a rocket throw to get rid of Hong Hong captain Nizakat Khan in the Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai. Also Read | 'I was completely blown away. Have seen you play many knocks before but this one...': Virat Kohli tells Suryakumar Yadav

Nizakat wandered off for a single but Jadeja was quick to pick up the ball and unleash a direct hit, reducing Hong Kong to 51 for two in their chase of 193. But it wasn't just that. Virat Kohli came up with a 'kancha' gesture for Jadeja, as if he were pointing out his teammate's ability to hit the bull's eye. The video went viral on social media in no time.

Jadeja then removed dangerman Babar Hayat for 41 with his left-arm spin to return 1/15 in his four overs. Hong Kong were limited to 152-5 in reply as India registered their second successive victory to join Afghanistan in the Super Four stage of the six-nation competition.

Earlier, India rode Suryakumar Yadav's blazing 68 not out, which was decorated with six sixes and as many fours. He put on an unbeaten stand of 98 with Virat Kohli, who made 59 not out, to steer India to 192 for two. Kohli, who is going through an extended batting slump, showed glimpses of his old self, while Yadav blasted his way to a 22-ball fifty and finished the innings with four sixes in the final over.

Yadav, who made the T20I his own, smacked four sixes in the last over — which went for 26 runs. Kohli took a backseat as the game progressed, while his batting partner gave India acceleration with his superb display of power-hitting.

Kohli even bowed to Yadav in appreciation and also looked towards the dressing room, saying 'kya hai yeh' (what is this man?) after the Indian innings.

"It was a heartwarming gesture from Virat Kohli. I have never experienced it. I was wondering why he wasn't walking ahead and then when I realised, I asked him to walk together. He is much more experienced than me," Suryakumar said in the post-match press conference.

"I enjoyed a lot batting with him. We were talking a lot about how to go about in the next few balls. He is such an experienced and I haven't played many T20Is. So having the experience at that stage in the middle was crucial," he added.

Yadav, who provided the much-needed impetus at the death, said he talked with Kohli, who advised him to express himself while being his usual self. "The situation was such that I had to go to the crease and play fast. Because the wicket was a little slow in the starting, I talked to Virat Kohli, he said 'just express yourself and do as you bat’. My plan was also very clear on how to bat so it was fun."

