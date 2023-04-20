Home / Cricket / 'Watching KL Rahul bat is the most boring thing': Did Kevin Pietersen destroy LSG captain on-air with bombastic remark?

'Watching KL Rahul bat is the most boring thing': Did Kevin Pietersen destroy LSG captain on-air with bombastic remark?

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Apr 20, 2023 07:10 AM IST

According to multiple reports, Kevin Pietersen has taken a ruthless dig at KL Rahul during the IPL 2023 match between LSG and RR.

It seems like former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has taken a ruthless dig at KL Rahul amid the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. When Rahul was struggling to free his arms against a formidable bowling attack led by superstar Trent Boult, the English commentator reportedly launched a surprise attack on the leader of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise.

Kevin Pietersen has taken a ruthless dig at KL Rahul during the IPL 2023 match between LSG and RR. (Getty Images-PTI)
Kevin Pietersen has taken a ruthless dig at KL Rahul during the IPL 2023 match between LSG and RR. (Getty Images-PTI)

With Rahul's shot selection and below-par strike rate leaving Pietersen unimpressed, the IPL commentator reportedly explained to the viewers how horribly it is to watch Rahul go about his business in the powerplay. According to multiple reports, Pietersen slammed Rahul during the IPL commentary. "Watching KL Rahul bat is the most boring thing I have ever been through," the former England cricketer is believed to have said on-air. Multiple tweets about Pietersen's alleged remarks soon became the talk of the town during LSG's match against former champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2023.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul brutally roasted as Trent Boult equals Bhuvneshwar's unique record with 1st-over maiden in RR vs LSG tie

Pacer Boult made sure that the LSG skipper struggle to get going in the opening powerplay of the recently concluded encounter between Lukcnow and Rajasthan. Rahul failed to open his account in the first six balls as Boult bowled a maiden over to give RR a flying start in match No.26 of the IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Rahul was mercilessly trolled for playing a patient knock in the powerplay.

Rahul only managed to reach a run-a-ball 19 at the end of the powerplay. The star batter scored four boundaries and smoked a massive six in his 32-ball 39 against RR. The former India vice-captain was dismissed by Jason Holder in the 11th over. LSG had posted 82-1 in 10.4 overs when Rahul received his marching orders.

While Rahul was criticised for his knock, West Indies opener Kyle Mayers smashed a quick-fire 51 off 42 balls to repay selectors' faith on matchday 26 of the IPL 2023. Riding on Mayers' 51 off 42 balls, Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants posted 154-7 in 20 overs. In reply, Sanju Samson's RR only managed to score 144-6 in 20 overs as the 2008 winners lost the match by 10 runs.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
kevin pietersen kl rahul ipl top players lucknow super giants rajasthan royals ipl + 4 more
kevin pietersen kl rahul ipl top players lucknow super giants rajasthan royals ipl + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out