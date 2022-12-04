'We have to speak about him': Karthik's massive remark on his 'favourite' Sanju Samson amid absence from Bangladesh ODIs

Team India had a disappointing outing with the bat in the first ODI of the series against Bangladesh, as the side was bowled out on 186 in 41.2 overs. In a game that saw the return of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the Indian batting lineup was carried largely by KL Rahul's valiant 76-run knock in Dhaka. Minutes ahead of the first ODI, the BCCI had confirmed Rishabh Pant's absence from the ODI series, which seemingly confirmed Rahul booking a middle-order spot in the XI.

And the 28-year-old batter didn't disappoint as he held one end as wickets continued to fall on the other. Rahul also kept the wickets in the run-chase but India's senior wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes one name has slipped off the radar in list of potential WKB options for the side – that of Sanju Samson.

The Kerala-born cricketer was the part of India's previous ODI assignment against New Zealand last month; however, Samson played in only one of the three matches while Pant played in the rest. For the Bangladesh ODIs, Samson wasn't included in the squad as Ishan Kishan was named as a backup wicketkeeper.

Karthik believes that Samson has “done well” in the limited opportunities he has got in ODIs.

“Another name we have missed out, and I think we have to speak about him. One of my favourites, Sanju Samson. At the middle-order, in the limited opportunities he has got, he has done so well. Among these three wicketkeepers with Ishan Kishan (being the third), taking the keeping aside, they are going to look at who are the specialists and you will take the role,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

“Things will keep changing and evolving, and that's for the better. By the August next year, we can kind of predict what the 15 will look like,” said the India senior further.

Samson has played in 11 ODIs so far, scoring 330 at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 104.76. He made his debut in the format last year during the series against Sri Lanka; 10 of his 11 appearances in the format came this year.

