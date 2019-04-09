India are favourites for ICC World Cup: Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has been a force to reckon with at the top of the order for India in the 50-over format and the southpaw comes into his own during ICC tournaments.

It was Dhawan’s characteristic blitz at the top of the order that helped India clinch the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, the last major ICC tournament that the team has won. His contribution in the 50-over format can be gauged from the fact that Dhawan has finished as the highest run-getter for India in all three ICC tournaments since 2013.

2013 Champions Trophy

Matches: 5, Runs: 363, Average: 90.75

2015 World Cup

Matches: 8, Runs: 412, Average: 51.50

2017 Champions Trophy

Matches: 5, Runs: 338, Average: 67.60

And the Delhi batsman will be expected to deliver the goods again when he plays in the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and Wales. Dhawan thinks India are favourites to win the title.

“India are favourites for the World Cup. The team has perfect blend of experience and youth. I have always done well in ICC events and this year will be no different. I’ll try to keep myself calm and will deliver for India. I’m feeling fresh and managing my workload as well,” the opener told India Today in an interview

His inability to perform in Test cricket outside the sub-continent saw him lose his spot in the longest format last year. That was followed by a rare lean spell in limited overs cricket and all this culminated into the opener getting dropped from the top bracket of BCCI’s annual contracts.

But Dhawan roared back to form in the home series against Australia and a good show for his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals could help the southpaw prepare well for the challenge of the World Cup

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 19:04 IST