India vs Australia: Hosts give mixed signs on possible batting order at Perth

Australia has announced an unchanged team for the second Test at Perth against India. The hosts lost the first Test by 31 runs, but as expected they have not gone in for a knee-jerk reaction.

One big change, that has been spoken about in the Australian media, is the opening batting slot held by Aaron Finch. The burly opener failed to fire in the first Test at Adelaide and his technique against the new ball looks very suspect. There were suggestions that Usman Khawaja would be bumped up the order to partner newcomer Marcus Harris.

In the team announced by the Aussies, Finch’s name appears right after Harris’, which ideally means he would open the innings even at Perth. But the Australian training session gave out different signals. According to a report in Fox Sports, Finch had trained with middle-order batsmen Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh in the nets on Wednesday.

While Harris and Usman Khawaja were batting together on centre-wicket at the WACA, suggesting Khawaja will be moved up the order to open the batting in Perth.

Khawaja would be happy to know that there is no Ashwin in the Indian squad as the off spinner had troubled him at Adelaide and also dismissed him twice in the match.

Whoever opens for the hosts, the Indian pace attack will be gunning for their wickets on a green top and the Aussie opening duo will have their task cut out.

