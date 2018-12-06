India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma’s Nathan Lyon jinx continues at Adelaide

Rohit Sharma made a comeback to the Test arena for the first time since January 2018, when he was named in India’s playing XI for the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. With Virat Kohli deciding to bat first on a relatively easy surface, Rohit must not have expected to come out to bat in the first session.

But with India losing its first four wickets with just 41 runs on the board, Rohit had to come out and face the music. But the ‘Hitman’ was ready to fight fire with fire and he got going with a lovely cover drive.

Rohit knew the Australian bowling attack had the firepower to keep bothering the Indian batsmen and that is why he decided to take the attack back to them. He hit two boundaries and three massive sixes to somewhat bring the Indian innings back on track.

He targetted Pat Cummins and hit the paceman for two flat maximums and also got a lucky one off the bowling of his nemesis Nathan Lyon.

Before his dismissal a short time ago, Rohit Sharma produced this glorious six over cover!#AUSvIND | @MastercardAU pic.twitter.com/DVj8SoPwPk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2018

Lyon had troubled Rohit during India’s last tour down under and the off spinner knew he had a chance against the Mumbai batsman, who likes to face pace bowlers more than spin.

It was Lyon who had the last laugh, as Rohit, in his attempt to unsettle the bowler, went for another big shot just after hitting a six. This time though he got a top edge and was caught in the deep by debutant Marcus Harris.

This was the fourth time that Lyon had dismissed Rohit, the most that the Indian has got out against any bowler in Test cricket. Interestingly, this was also the third consecutive time that the offie had got the better of Rohit at Adelaide Oval, someone heard the word jinx before?

Most importantly this was the fifth straight innings when Rohit Sharma had failed to score half-century or more in the longest format. Rohit was brought into the side based on his current limited overs cricket form and he disappointed again.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 10:05 IST