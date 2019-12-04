e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

West Indies appoint Monty Desai as batting coach ahead of India series

Desai served as Canada’s head coach at the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 and Afghanistan as their batting coach at the ICC Cricket World Cup qualification tournament in 2018.

cricket Updated: Dec 04, 2019 10:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
St John’s
Monty Desai is new batting coach for West Indies.
Monty Desai is new batting coach for West Indies.(West Indies Cricket)
         

West Indies on Wednesday appointed Monty Desai as the batting coach of the men’s team on a two-year contract. Desai will join the Windies team ahead of the first of the three T20Is against India, scheduled for Friday in Hyderabad. Desai served as Canada’s head coach at the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 and Afghanistan as their batting coach at the ICC Cricket World Cup qualification tournament in 2018. More recently, he also worked as batting coach for the United Arab Emirates at the ICC T20 World Cup qualification event.

“I am very much looking forward to being part of a journey where I can help to create a winning work environment, learn and embrace a new culture, and build a ‘happy dressing room’ tradition alongside other excellent leaders,” Desai said in an official statement. “I am eager to join forces with Head Coach, Phil Simmons and Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, and our captains, such that I may contribute in every possible way to the success of our team,” he added.

Also read: West Indies captaincy was something that was sprung upon me - Pollard

Simmons said that he’s looking forward to Desai helping players improve on their talent and perform better.

“I have worked with Monty before and he is an excellent coach. He has proven he has the ability to get players to improve on their talent and also to perform better in matches,” Simmons said.

Also read: Kohli shares candid moment with Rahul, Dube on flight to Hyderabad

“He has vast knowledge of the game and it is good he is starting here with us in India. I look forward to seeing him work with our batsmen in all formats as we look to get better in all areas.”

Windies team management also includes bowling coach Roddy Estwick and fielding coach Rayon Griffith.

tags
top news
P Chidambaram to walk out of Tihar jail, gets bail from Supreme Court
P Chidambaram to walk out of Tihar jail, gets bail from Supreme Court
‘Our orbiter located Chandrayaan-2 lander’: Isro chief on Nasa image
‘Our orbiter located Chandrayaan-2 lander’: Isro chief on Nasa image
‘Phew. At last’: Karti tweets after top court grants P Chidambaram bail
‘Phew. At last’: Karti tweets after top court grants P Chidambaram bail
Moments before suicide, Ghaziabad man showed friend dead kids on video call
Moments before suicide, Ghaziabad man showed friend dead kids on video call
‘No better person’: Google’s Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet
‘No better person’: Google’s Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet
‘Did our best’: MSK Prasad does not ‘regret’ end of term before T20I WC
‘Did our best’: MSK Prasad does not ‘regret’ end of term before T20I WC
‘Not a billionaire’:Kamala Harris quits White House race due to cash crunch
‘Not a billionaire’:Kamala Harris quits White House race due to cash crunch
Scanning Mohalla clinics: The road ahead to bring free healthcare to your neighbourhood
Scanning Mohalla clinics: The road ahead to bring free healthcare to your neighbourhood
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly session

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news