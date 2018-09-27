West Indies arrive in India, post ‘vibrant welcome’ video on Twitter

The West Indies cricketers arrived in Vadodara earlier on Thursday to a ‘vibrant welcome’. The Caribbean team will start their tour with a match against the Board President’s XI on September 29.

The first Test of the series will be played in Rajkot from October 4, which will also be the city’s debut as a Test venue. The second match of the series will be played in Hyderabad. This will be followed by the limited-overs series.

The West Indian cricket team’s official twitter handle posted a video of the arrival with a message, “We got a vibrant welcome to the hotel earlier today with a display of India’s rich culture.”

We got a vibrant welcome to the hotel earlier today with a display of India’s rich culture. #WindiesCricket #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/DytrbIJGL9 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) September 27, 2018

The West Indians had a camp in Dubai, where they prepared for the tour on conditions, similar to what they would face in India.

ALSO READ: Coach Stuart Law reveals tourists’ strategy against Virat Kohli & co

Coach Stuart Law in a video posted on twitter by Windies Cricket said that he is confident that the Caribbean team will give tough competition to the top Test side in the world.

“Our top six are going to stick their hand up and score the big runs, they are capable of doing so. If we can put runs on the board we can create pressure by giving the bowlers something to work,” the former Australia batsman said.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 18:49 IST