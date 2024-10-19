WI players crestfallen, captain Matthews inconsolable after loss; NZ players in tears of disbelief on making T20WC final

New Zealand were never the favourites in Group A, let alone a title contender at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup. Having lost 10 straight matches heading into the ICC tournament, only a few reckoned they would make it past the group stage, although qualification for the final seemed far-fetched. But the White Ferns defied all odds to not only make the semis as the second-best team from Group A, they took down former champions West Indies in a riveting clash to qualify for the final for the first time in 14 years. New Zealand beat West Indies by 8 runs to reach Women's T20 World Cup final

Suzie Bates held her nerves in the final over of the semifinal clash in Sharjah on Friday as she defended 15 runs in the only over she bowled in the match to help New Zealand win by eight runs. The right-arm medium conceded a four off the first delivery, but then picked up a wicket and gave away only two more runs in the rest of the over.

With the win, New Zealand, who finished as runners-up in the first two editions (2009 and 2010) of the T20 World Cup, returned to the final for the first time in 14 years. They will take on South Africa in Sunday's final at Dubai, where a first-time champion will be crowned. South Africa, earlier on Thursday, stunned defending champions Australia, winning by eight wickets to reach its second straight final.

Following the match, West Indies players were left crestfallen. Deandra Dottin was left teary-eyed, and so was captain Hayley Matthews even as they walked out for handshakes. The 2016 champions were hoping to qualify for the final for the second time in history.

While there was agony in the Windies camp, New Zealand players were left with tears of disbelief. Bates, who was part of the finals New Zealand played in 2009 and 2010, had tears in her eyes, albeit of joy. The visual was followed by Amelia Kerr jumping on her teammates, while a few others embraced each other.

"We are going to win this thing now"

Following a stunning show from her bowlers Amelia Kerr, the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 scalps, and Eden Carson, who also bowled superbly, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine looked optimistically towards the final.

"We are really excited about the final. We have nothing to lose and that is a great space to be," said Devine who was in the team that lost to Australia by three runs in the 2010 final, the latter of New Zealand's two previous finals.

"We are going to win this thing now."