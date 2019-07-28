West Indies’ Sheldon Cottrell salutes MS Dhoni‘s ‘inspirational love for country’

West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell on Sunday showered praises on former India skipper MS Dhoni for his dedication towards the Indian Army. In a series of tweets, the seamer, who garnered popularity during the recently concluded World Cup for his trademark ‘salute’ celebrations, regarded Dhoni as an “inspirational” figure for.

“This man is an inspiration on the cricket field. But he is also a patriot and a man that gives to his country beyond duty. I have been at home in Jamaica with my boys these past weeks and had time to reflect,” the right-armer wrote.

The Jamaican went on to share a video of Dhoni from 2011, when he was given the rank of honourary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army by the President.

“I shared this video with friends and family because they know how I feel about honour but the moment between wife and husband truly shows an inspirational kind of love for country and partner. Please enjoy as I did,” he further wrote.

Dhoni will serve the Indian army in Kashmir and will undertake the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty for about 15 days, the Indian Army said in a statement on Thursday.

Dhoni, who made himself unavailable for the West Indies series to serve his regiment, will formally join his duty in Kashmir on July 31. The former India captain will stay with the army till August 15, the army said in a statement.

“Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) MS Dhoni is proceeding to 106 Territorial Army Battalion (Para) for being with the Battalion from 31 Jul-15 Aug 2019,” the statement said.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 23:26 IST