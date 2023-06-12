'We've played so many games in ICC events but…': Rohit's brutally honest admission after India fumble again in WTC final

Pat Cummins' Australia secured their maiden ICC World Test Championship title with a win over Rohit Sharma and Co. in the summit clash of the showpiece event on Sunday. Centuries from Steve Smith and Travis Head powered Australia to a massive 209-run win over Team India in the WTC final at The Oval. With the win, the ruthless Australian side has extended Team India's trophyless run in ICC events. India captain Rohit Sharma addresses a press conference in London(ANI)

It has been a decade since India last won an ICC trophy in men's cricket. Before losing the WTC final to Australia, Rohit and Co. were hammered by England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year. India were also outplayed by New Zealand in the 2021 WTC final at Southampton. The Black Caps also handed Team India a heartbreaking exit from the 2019 World Cup in the semi-final stage of the showpiece event.

'We have won so many games in ICC events but…'

With Team India finishing runners-up for the second time in the WTC, the senior batter shared his views about the underwhelming record of the Asian giants in ICC events. “When the World Cup will be held in October, we will try to play in a different way. We will try to give people freedom and not think that we have to win this or that match. We have been thinking that this match is important, this event is important and things are not happening. So obviously, we will have to think differently and do things differently. Our message and focus will be on trying to do something different,” Rohit said.

Scott Boland's match-changing over sparked a shocking batting collapse of Team India on Day 5 of the WTC final. Tasked to chase down a record 444-target on Day 5, Rohit's India were 234 all out before lunch after resuming the day on 164-3. Australia ended up registering a 209-run win over India as Rohit's men lost five wickets for only 22 runs.

“If you look at the innings, the way Gill and I started in the second innings, our entire effort was to hit and play and put pressure on them. That's why we were 60 runs in 10 overs. But if you play with that mindset, chances are you'll get out. Then the comments and the people who talk about lapse of concentration. There is no lapse of concentration. It's just that we want to play in a different way. We want to do something different. Obviously, we have played so many ICC tournaments and have not won yet. So, our effort is to play in a different way and try to do something different," Rohit added.

'3-match series would be ideal'

Speaking to reporters at the post-match press conference, Indian skipper Rohit also urged a change in the style of playing the World Test Championship final. Instead of a one-off match, Rohit believes it will be better if the two finalists battle for the WTC title in a three-match series.

"I would love that. But is there a time? That's the big question. But honestly, in a big event like this, you need to have fair opportunities to both the teams. You know, a three-match series would be nice, but it's about finding that window where it can be fit in. But I would love to have - in an event like this, you work hard for two years and then you have only one shot at it. So, it's not really - you cannot get into that momentum that you need in Test cricket, you know. Test cricket is all about finding that rhythm, finding that momentum as well. So, I think, yeah if in the next cycle, if it is possible, three-match series would be ideal," said the Indian skipper.

