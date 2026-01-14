'What rubbish is this?' Srikkanth questions 'unfair' Ayush Badoni call-up, alleges Gambhir of favouritism

Ayush Badoni's surprise selection into the ODI team for the ongoing series against New Zealand as a replacement for injured Washington Sundar sparked a fierce debate, as former BCCI selector Kris Srikkanth not only labelled the call-up as “unfair” but also accused head coach Gautam Gambhir of favouritism. Ayush Badoni received his maiden India call-up as a replacement for Washington Sundar who has been ruled out due to injury (HT_PRINT)

Sundar, who bowled five overs for 27 runs, walked off midway through New Zealand's innings with an injury concern and did not take the field. He did return to bat in the second innings, walking in at No. 8, but looked visibly uncomfortable during his knock. A day later, the BCCI released a statement saying the all-rounder reported “an acute onset of discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling” and was therefore ruled out of the remainder of the series. The selectors named Badoni, who had a modest Vijay Hazare Trophy season, averaging 36.47, as Sundar’s replacement.

The decision drew sharp criticism from Srikkanth, who pummelled Gambhir while speaking on his YouTube channel, alleging that the only reason Badoni was picked was because he played for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, where the India head coach served as a mentor during the 2023 season.

“Out of Axar (Patel), Badoni, Nitish Reddy and (Ruturaj) Gaikwad, which two must really be in the team? Badoni played at LSG and he (Gautam Gambhir) was the mentor there. I don’t see any other reason. What else can it be? On what basis?” Srikkanth asked.

The former cricketer further vented his frustration, saying that it has become increasingly difficult for deserving domestic performers to break into the Indian team. “What kind of doors is this? Bring two or three trucks, take them and go through and break the door,” he said.

The 1983 World Cup winner also questioned Badoni being picked as an all-rounder ahead of Axar Patel. “What rubbish is this? How is he considered a bowling all-rounder? If an all-rounder is missing, why not bring in Axar Patel? He is a genuine all-rounder in all formats,” Srikkanth said, adding that IPL performances should not be used as a shortcut to ODI selection. “IPL and one-day cricket are different. He has not done anything great. He is not a guy who can take the match away from you.”

India, however, defended the selection decision when batting coach Sitanshu Kotak faced the media on Tuesday in Rajkot ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand. “We couldn’t go into a match with only five bowling options. Badoni can give us four to five overs,” Kotak said.