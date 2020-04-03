When Nasser Hussain called Warne ‘fat p****’: Aussie star reveals hilarious incident

cricket

Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne has been extremely active in these days of lockdown, keeping fans entertained with live videos across platforms. Warne’s list of best teams, country wise, that he has played against has generated a lot of traction and so has his comments on and about cricket and cricketers in these difficult times.

Warne was part of a vodcast on Sky Sports in the UK along with former England captain Nasser Hussain and the duo indulged in some light hearted banter according to a Fox Sports report. At some point in the conversation host Ian Ward brought up Hussain dismissal by Warne in a Carlton and United Tri-series match and the sledging that took place. While Hussain didn’t revel much Warne went ahead and told a hilarious story about he managed to get under Hussain’s skin and eventually dismissed him.

“Some of this story is true and some of it isn’t,” Hussain said, only for Warne to interject and tell the whole story.

“Nasser, this is word-for-word true and you know it,” he began. “Steve Waugh was injured and I was vice-captain, Nasser was captain for England.

“We were playing a one-dayer in Sydney and England were cruising. It got basically 10 overs to go and England needed around 50 or 60 to win seven wickets in hand.

“So I’d saved myself and [Glenn] McGrath for a couple of overs in case we could get a wicket and then get us both on to see if we could get two or three wickets in a row to get us back in the game.

“But it wasn’t happening.

“I thought the only way we are going to win this game is if we take a wicket. So I’m going to bring myself and McGrath back and I’m going to start sledging Nass to see if I can upset him and then I’ll come on the other end straight away.

“I started getting into him saying ‘I know you’re going to stuff this up. I know you’re going to get out. Don’t let your team down this time’.

“So I come on to bowl, bowl the first couple and suddenly you see Nass just run down and he wanted to hit me for 12 – not six – he wanted 12.

“But he missed and got out. Stumped.

“But when I started having a go at Nass he turned to me and said: ‘Listen you fat p****, you’re not going to captain ever again so make the most of this one!”

This was the first final of the tri-series and England lost the match eventually by 10 runs despite being in a good position. Chasing a target of just 233 runs to win, England’s lower order collapsed and conceded the game. Warne picked up two wickets in the match and Hussain scored 58 runs.