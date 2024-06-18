'When parents, family are criticised...': Haris Rauf's clarification over ugly spat with Pakistan fans in viral video

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf on Tuesday issued a clarification on X, formerly known as Twitter, after a video went viral on social media where the cricketer almost got into a fight with Pakistan fans in the USA. The video emerged just days after Pakistan were eliminated from the group-stage round of the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup. Pakistan finished third in Group A, behind India and the USA. Pakistan's Haris Rauf looks on during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury(AP)

In the 54-second clip that set the internet ablaze on Tuesday afternoon, Haris was seen charging towards a group of fans who had requested for a selfie. While the exact words that sparked the reaction from the cricketer were not clear from the viral video, Haris, despite being stopped by his wife, took off his slippers to charge towards the fans, whom he assumed were Indians. However, they clarified that they were from Pakistan.

With the video sparking reactions and criticisms on social media, Haris issued a clarification from his social media handle alleging that the fans had criticised his family and parents.

“I decided to not bring this to social media, but now that the video is out, I feel it is necessary to address the situation. As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback rom the public. They are entitled to support or criticize us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parents and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions,” he tweeted.

There has been a lot of resentment from Pakistan fans after their heartbreaking exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup. It was, in fact, Pakistan's third group-stage exit in the history of the tournament after finishing as runners-up in the previous edition in 2022.

Pakistan were stunned by co-hosts, the USA, in their opening Group A encounter in New York where the home team won via Super Over. Babar Azam's men, however, seemed destined to script an impressive comeback against arch-rivals India in the next game, but succumbed in the chase of 119. While they eventually beat Canada and Ireland in their remaining matches in the group stage, with the game between the USA and Ireland getting washed out on Saturday, Pakistan's elimination from the race to the Super Eight stage was confirmed.