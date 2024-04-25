When Virender Sehwag demanded over 10 lakh from Sky Sports for commentary stint: 'You can't afford me'

Virender Sehwag is known for his fearless approach on and off the field. The former India opener revealed how he turned down the English broadcaster's request to join their panel, with a hilarious twist. When the famous english broadcaster SKY Sports approached him. Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Sehwag revealed that he decided to have some fun. Virender Sehwag being as blunt as always.(Hindustan Times)

When asked for his price, Sehwag replied, “GBP 10,000 a day”. "So once I got a call from Sky Sports that 'We'll love to have you in in our panel'. I said 'But you can't afford me'. But they said 'No, give me your price'," said Sehwag on Club Prairie fire Podcast. "I said 'You can't afford me' but they said 'Please give us the price'. Then I said okay 'GBP 10,000 a day' and they said 'Yes you're right we can't'," Sehwag added.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli belts out multiple records with impressive 51 against SRH in IPL 2024, completes 4k runs as opener

Sehwag's witty nature and confidence have always been his trademark, from his playing days to the commentary box. He is known for his insightful commentary, and his ability to connect with the audience. He has been a commentator for various broadcasters. His ability to call a spade a spade has earned him a reputation as one of the most straightforward and entertaining commentators in the game. His unique style have made him a popular figure among cricket fans.

Interestingly, Sehwag went on to share that he once rejected a $100,000 offer from a Big Bash League team while talking with Australian cricket great Adam Gilchrist. The topic started when Gilchrist asked Sehwag if Indian players would ever be able to play in the BBL. Sehwag, in his usual witty manner, replied, "No, don't need. We are rich people, we don't go to poor countries (laughs)".

Adam Gilchrist: Do you see a time where Indian players will ever be able to go and play other T20 leagues?

Virender Sehwag: No, Don't need. We are rich people, we don't go to poor countries (laughs).

To further emphasize his point, Sehwag shared a personal story of turning down a BBL contract offer. "No, Don't need, we are rich people, we don't go to poor countries for other leagues. I still remember when I was dropped from Indian team, I was playing IPL, then I got offer from BBL that I should participate in Big Bash, I said okay how much money, they said $100,000. I said I can spend that money in my holidays, even last night bill was more than $100,000," he revealed.