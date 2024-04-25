Virat Kohli belts out multiple records with impressive 51 against SRH in IPL 2024, completes 4k runs as opener
Virat Kohli smashed multiple records with his impressive 50 against SRH in IPL 2024.
Virat Kohli continued his impressive run as an opener in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League on Thursday. Leading the batting charge of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match No.41 of the IPL 2024 against a free-scoring Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kohli smashed his 53rd half-century in the cash-rich league. The former RCB skipper scripted history with his crucial knock, which powered the visitors to a gigantic total at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Kohli completed his half-century in 37 balls as the former RCB skipper guided the Bengaluru giants to 133/3 in 13.1 overs against the 2016 champions. Interestingly, the 35-year-old has recorded four 50-plus scores in his last four T20 innings at the venue. Kohli smashed a blistering century when SRH hosted RCB in the 2023 edition of the IPL. However, Kohli achieved a strike rate of 118.6 against the 2016 winners in SRH’s home game this season. This is Kohli's fifth lowest for a 50-plus score in the IPL.
ALSO READ: 'There is Samson as option and Rahul...': Sanjay Manjrekar passes verdict on Rishabh Pant's selection debate for T20 WC
Kohli completes 4000 runs as opener
Kohli is the first batter to cross the 400-run mark in the 2024 season of the IPL. The former India skipper also completed 4,000 runs as an opener in the world's richest T20 tournament. The batting icon averages 61.43 after nine matches of the IPL 2024. With the highest score of 113*, Kohli has amassed 430 runs in nine games this season.
Kohli, Patidar power RCB to 206
The batting icon is the leading run-getter in the Orange Cap standings. Kohli is followed by Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has 349 runs under his belt after eight matches this season. Kohli was dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat in the 14th over of the RCB innings. While Kohli top-scored (51 off 43 balls) for RCB, premier batter Rajat Patidar also chipped in with a half-century as Faf du Plessis and Co. posted 206-7 in 20 overs. For the third time in the IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have posted a 200-plus total.
Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, SRH vs RCB Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.