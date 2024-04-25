Virat Kohli belts out multiple records with impressive 51 against SRH in IPL 2024, completes 4k runs as opener

Virat Kohli continued his impressive run as an opener in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League on Thursday. Leading the batting charge of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match No.41 of the IPL 2024 against a free-scoring Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kohli smashed his 53rd half-century in the cash-rich league. The former RCB skipper scripted history with his crucial knock, which powered the visitors to a gigantic total at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match(AP)

Kohli completed his half-century in 37 balls as the former RCB skipper guided the Bengaluru giants to 133/3 in 13.1 overs against the 2016 champions. Interestingly, the 35-year-old has recorded four 50-plus scores in his last four T20 innings at the venue. Kohli smashed a blistering century when SRH hosted RCB in the 2023 edition of the IPL. However, Kohli achieved a strike rate of 118.6 against the 2016 winners in SRH’s home game this season. This is Kohli's fifth lowest for a 50-plus score in the IPL.

Kohli completes 4000 runs as opener

Kohli is the first batter to cross the 400-run mark in the 2024 season of the IPL. The former India skipper also completed 4,000 runs as an opener in the world's richest T20 tournament. The batting icon averages 61.43 after nine matches of the IPL 2024. With the highest score of 113*, Kohli has amassed 430 runs in nine games this season.

Kohli, Patidar power RCB to 206

The batting icon is the leading run-getter in the Orange Cap standings. Kohli is followed by Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has 349 runs under his belt after eight matches this season. Kohli was dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat in the 14th over of the RCB innings. While Kohli top-scored (51 off 43 balls) for RCB, premier batter Rajat Patidar also chipped in with a half-century as Faf du Plessis and Co. posted 206-7 in 20 overs. For the third time in the IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have posted a 200-plus total.