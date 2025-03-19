Where to buy IPL 2025 tickets: How to get tickets for much awaited CSK vs MI Sunday blockbuster

heThe IPL 2025 is around the corner, and the buzz for the T20 extravaganza is once again sky-high. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will kickstart the 18th edition of the tournament and their title defence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The demands for IPL tickets are once again skyrocketing as the home fans are eagerly waiting to witness the high-octane clashes from the stadium only. CSK vs MI in IPL 2025 will take place on March 23 at 7:30 PM IST. (BCCI)

This year, the franchises have tied up with different official ticketing partners for their respective venues. The tickets for home venues of Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are available on district.in. Meanwhile, for the tickets of home matches of Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, fans can go to bookmyshow.com. Meanwhile, tickets for RCB home matches are available on their own website. The NAVI UPI app users can get early access to match tickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The tickets for the first home matches of the franchises are officially live as fans can buy them from their respective ticketing partners. However, the ticket prices aren't the same at every venue and vary from place to place.

A few franchises will be playing their home matches at multiple venues as Delhi Capitals will play their opening match of the campaign in Visakhapatnam which is their second home for the season. They will kick off their campaign against Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, tickets for the mega clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at Chepauk Stadium on March 23 are already live on the district.in.

Here are the details for CSK vs MI match tickets

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

Where will Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 be played?

CSK vs MI will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

When will ticket sales go live for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

Tickets for CSK vs MI have already gone live from March 19 (Wednesday) at 10:15 AM IST.

How to book tickets for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

Tickets for CSK vs MI in IPL 2025 can be booked online on District (district.in).

The IPL has already started announcing the roster for the opening ceremony of the 18th edition with the likes of Disha Patani and Shreyas Ghoshal to set the stage on fire at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.