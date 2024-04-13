Why Shikhar Dhawan not captaining Punjab Kings against RR? Sam Curran leading PBKS, vice-captain Jitesh Sharma ignored

To everyone's surprise, Sam Curran and not Shikhar Dhawan walked out for the toss as the Punjab Kings captain in Match No.27 of IPL 2024 against the Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur. The England all-rounder said he was leading PBKS on Saturday as Dhawan, the regular skipper, picked up a niggle. "Shikhar picked up a niggle, that's why I'm here," said Curran without adding much detail to the extent of Dhawan's injury. Sam Curran leading PBKS against RR in place of Shikhar Dhawan

Before the first ball of the match, Harsha Bhogle in commentary, said Shikhar Dhawan has a shoulder niggle.

What's even more interesting is the fact that PBKS went with Curran as their stand-in captain against RR when wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who is in the XI, was their designated vice-captain at the start of the season. Jitesh was the one who attended the captain's photoshoot before the start of the 17th edition as Dhawan wasn't available.

There has been no official word from PBKS yet but the Vidarbha right-hander's lowly returns this season may have had a role in his removal as vice-captain. Jitesh has scored only 77 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 135.

Atharva Taide replaced Dhawan, while Liam Livingstone also returned to the XI. Surprisingly, PBKS decided not to pick Ashutosh Sharma in their batting first XI. He was named among the five Impact Players but the chances of him coming out to bat are slim as PBKS would want to use the substitute to bring in an extra bowler when they come out to defend.

RR, the leaders IPL 2024 points table, have their injury troubles too. Star players Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin will miss out with Rovman Powell and Tanush Kotian coming into the XI.

"Jos isn't 100%, Ash bhai is having a niggle," Samson said during the toss.

Rajasthan Royals XI: Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings XI: Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada.