Why Virat Kohli thanked Sachin Tendulkar

India captain Virat Kohli featured in TIME’s list of 100 most influential people from around the world in 2018. Kohli was among one of six sportspersons included in the list. However, apart from Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer, he was the only non US athlete to receive the honour this year.

This was also the first instance of Kohli’s making it to the prestigious annual list that recognises outstanding achievers from all walks of life including art, cinema, politics and sports.

Kohli’s profile in the magazine was written by none other than cricket legend and his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar. The master blaster heaped praise on the India skipper saying he had become convinced of the Delhi batsman’s success after seeing him lead Indian Under-19 team to World Cup glory in 2008.

Kohli has now thanked Tendulkar for penning his profile. The 29-year-old posted a tweet on Friday conveying his regards for saying such warm and encouraging words for him. He also added that it was an honour for him to see his name featuring in the most influential people list.

“Thank you @sachin_rt paaji for such warm and encouraging words. Truly honored for being able to make it to the @Time’s 100 list. #Times100 #grateful 🙏😇,” Kohli wrote in his tweet.

Ever since making his international debut in August 2008, Kohli has not looked back, establishing himself as one of the best batsmen of the modern generation. At present, he is the only batsman in the world who averages more than 50 in all the three formats of the game.

The year of 2017 turned to be annus mirabilis for the Delhi cricketer as he amassed 2818 runs with the help of 11 hundreds across the formats. Kohli is currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2018.