Will KL Rahul continue as Impact Player? Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Likely XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to get back to winning ways when they clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Faf du Plessis and Co. have failed to play collective cricket and won just one match out of three thus far as we might see a couple of changes in the team combination for the upcoming matches. KL Rahul didn't lead the LSG side in the clash against PBSK.(PTI)

The bowling unit suffered some hammering by the Kolkata Knight Riders' batters in the last match as the management would look for other overseas pace options to replace Alzarri Joseph. RCB have the likes of Lockie Ferguson and Reece Topley waiting in the wings to get a chance in the playing XI.

Joseph, the big buy for RCB in IPL 2024 auction, has failed to make an impact and turned out to be expensive with an economy rate of 11.90 in after the first two matches. Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar will also be under pressure after his flop show in the initial stage of the tournament.

RCB Playing XI if bowling first: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Reece Topley

RCB Playing XI if batting first: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Will KL Rahul continue as Impact Player?

It will be interesting to see whether Lucknow Super Giants will play KL Rahul as the Impact Player once again which he did in their last match against Punjab Kings. The LSG batting unit performed collectively in their last match but the bowling attack struggled a bit in the first 10 overs while defending the formidable total.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Mayank Yadav - the tearaway pacer who announced his arrival in the IPL with a bang in the last match with a Player of the Match performance. The young paceman also bowled the fastest delivery of the season thus far - 155.6 kph.

LSG Playing XI if bowling first: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Naveen-ul-Haq

LSG Playing XI if batting first: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth