 Will KL Rahul continue as Impact Player? Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Likely XIs | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Will KL Rahul continue as Impact Player? Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Likely XIs

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 02, 2024 01:13 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their next Indian Premier League match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Check RCB vs LSG Likely XIs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to get back to winning ways when they clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Faf du Plessis and Co. have failed to play collective cricket and won just one match out of three thus far as we might see a couple of changes in the team combination for the upcoming matches.

KL Rahul didn't lead the LSG side in the clash against PBSK.(PTI)
KL Rahul didn't lead the LSG side in the clash against PBSK.(PTI)

The bowling unit suffered some hammering by the Kolkata Knight Riders' batters in the last match as the management would look for other overseas pace options to replace Alzarri Joseph. RCB have the likes of Lockie Ferguson and Reece Topley waiting in the wings to get a chance in the playing XI.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Joseph, the big buy for RCB in IPL 2024 auction, has failed to make an impact and turned out to be expensive with an economy rate of 11.90 in after the first two matches. Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar will also be under pressure after his flop show in the initial stage of the tournament.

RCB Playing XI if bowling first: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Reece Topley

RCB Playing XI if batting first: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Will KL Rahul continue as Impact Player?

It will be interesting to see whether Lucknow Super Giants will play KL Rahul as the Impact Player once again which he did in their last match against Punjab Kings. The LSG batting unit performed collectively in their last match but the bowling attack struggled a bit in the first 10 overs while defending the formidable total.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya 'irony' exposed as MI captain can't catch a break amid clattering of boos at Wankhede

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Mayank Yadav - the tearaway pacer who announced his arrival in the IPL with a bang in the last match with a Player of the Match performance. The young paceman also bowled the fastest delivery of the season thus far - 155.6 kph.

LSG Playing XI if bowling first: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Naveen-ul-Haq

LSG Playing XI if batting first: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Will KL Rahul continue as Impact Player? Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Likely XIs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On