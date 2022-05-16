'Won’t be surprised if he gets picked for India': Ganguly names 2 uncapped pacers who impressed him most in IPL 2022

'Where talent meets opportunity' - is what the Indian Premier League (IPL) has all been about. It has helped give youngsters and uncapped players a perfect platform to showcase their talent against some of the top international stars. The 2022 IPL has witnessed quite a few young talents few of whom has already been backed by veteran cricketers for a spot in the Indian team. And joining the bandwagon is BCCI president Sourav Ganguly who has particularly been impressed by two uncapped Indian pacers. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Speaking to the Mid Day, Ganguly talked about the Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik, who has been the cynosure of IPL 2022 with his searing pace and wicket-taking ability. In 12 games this season, Umran picked 18 wickets at 22.05 with one five-wicket haul. He is now the highest wicket-taker among uncapped players this season.

Ganguly also mentioned Rajasthan Royals bowler Kuldip Sen in his list. In seven games this season, he has picked eight wickets and has been impressive especially in the death overs.

“How many can bowl at 150 km? Not many. I won’t be surprised if he gets picked for the national team. We have to be careful in using him, though. Umran is the fastest. I also like Kuldip Sen. Also, T Natarajan has made comeback. We will have Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Finally, it is up to the selectors,” said Ganguly.

The former India captain also spoke about the dominance of bowlers this season.

“I’m very happy to see the dominance of the bowlers. The wickets in Mumbai and Pune are very good and they are extracting good bounce. The spinners are bowling well besides the speed merchants,” he said.

