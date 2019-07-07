World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma equals 64-year-old world record with ton against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma has been enjoying a brilliant run of form in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 and the India opener continued his dominance with another century during the group stage encounter against Sri Lanka on Sunday. It was his fifth century of the tournament and as a result, he became the first cricketer ever to score more than four tons in a single edition of the competition. It was also his 6th World Cup ton overall and he is currently tied with compatriot Sachin Tendulkar for the most number of centuries in the World Cup.

Besides these records, Rohit also achieved something that has only been done twice in the history of international cricket. The 32-year-old became the second cricketer after West Indies’ Sir Clyde Walcott to score five centuries in one series/tournament. Walcott achieved it in a Test series against Australia in 1955.

Rohit and KL Rahul smashed fluent centuries to help India crush Sri Lanka by seven wickets.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka slumped to 55-4 before Angelo Mathews (113) and Lahiru Thirimanne (53) arrested the slide and helped them to a competitive 264-7.

Rohit made 103 to become the first player to score five centuries in a single World Cup, while Rahul made 111 to set up India’s seventh victory from nine matches which came with 39 balls to spare. India had already qualified for the semi-finals and will finish top of the standings if Australia lose to South Africa in their last group match.

