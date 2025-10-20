World Cup: Are India missing ‘impact player’ Shafali at the top?

Chandigarh Shafali Verma has been in fine form in domestic cricket. (SHAFALIVERMA/X)

When the attacking Shafali Verma’s name did not feature in the Indian squad for the ongoing Women’s World Cup, it surprised many. Pratika Rawal was chosen to partner vice-captain and fellow opener Smriti Mandhana.

Rawal had strengthened her case with consistent scores in the ODIs leading into the home World Cup. The Delhi batter showed her potential against teams like Ireland, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa. Her consistency impressed even captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who backed her selection.

Three straight losses in the World Cup against South Africa, Australia and England, however, raises a question – are India missing the quick starts by Verma at the top?

Although she has runs to show, Rawal has been a bit slow off the blocks. She took 59 balls for her 37 against Sri Lanka, 37 balls for 31 against Pakistan, 56 balls for 37 against South Africa, 96 for 75 versus Australia and 14 for her only failure (6) against England. What complicates matters is that both Rawal and No.3 Harleen Deol share a similar style of play and take some time to build their innings.

Hemlata Kala, former India all-rounder and chief selector, said Verma could have been the impact player at the top.

“I have seen Shafali evolve as a cricketer. She has worked hard on her fitness as well. The national selectors should have included her in the World Cup squad. She is an impact player and a match-winner. The Indian team is definitely missing Shafali in the World Cup,” Kala said.

Chief selector Neetu David, speaking to the media ahead of the World Cup, had made it clear that Verma was in the scheme of things but added that she needed more experience in ODI cricket. Verma has played 29 ODIs (644 runs, avg 23.00, SR 83.20), 90 T20Is and five Tests for India.

The 21-year-old from Rohtak, though, has been proving a point. Flaunting her usual fearless style for India ‘A’, she slammed 70 off 49 balls, including 11 fours and a six, in her team’s win over New Zealand in the World Cup warm-up game. Then, leading Haryana, she emerged as the top run-getter in the league stage of the T20 senior women’s cricket tournament and took her team to the knockouts. Verma amassed 341 runs in seven games with a strike-rate of 182. The power-hitter stood out in the match against Himachal Pradesh scoring 107 runs off 61 balls.

“Look at the way she has been performing in the domestic circuit. And the Indian team is picked based on domestic success. If someone says she is just a T20 format player, then they should check her stats in the ODIs and even Tests, where she has slammed a century,” added Kala, who was the assistant coach at Delhi Capitals in three seasons of the Women’s Premier League. Verma also plays for the franchise.

Verma and Mandhana forged a successful opening combination for India in the past. It was Verma’s dip in form in 2024 which gave Rawal an opportunity to prove her worth. With runs for Haryana and North Zone, Verma got back in the reckoning and was selected in India’s T20 team for a five-match series against England. In the ODIs, Rawal was preferred over her.

In the fifth T20, Verma impressed with a fiery 75 off 41 balls. After that match, head coach Amol Muzumdar termed Verma as “a key player for the team” and in contention “for a spot in the upcoming ODI World Cup”.

“The time I have spent with Delhi Capitals, I saw Shafali grow in confidence. And when you have someone like her who has dominated playing the best bowlers of the world, why not have her in the World Cup team?” said Kala.

Despite losses against South Africa, Australia and England, India still have a chance to sneak into the semi-finals. The Verma question, though, will hover.