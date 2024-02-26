WTC top spot continues to elude Team India despite terrific series win against England; Check full points table

India asserted their dominance in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a resounding five-wicket victory over England in the fourth Test at Ranchi on Monday. Led by Rohit Sharma, India secured an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series and jumped to second spot in the WTC points table. India's Kuldeep Yadav is hugged by captain Rohit Sharma for the wicket of Tom Hartley on Day 3 of the fourth Test (AP)

Following their hard-fought triumph, India's point percentage surged from 59.52% to an impressive 64.58%. This significant increase propelled them ahead of Australia (55%) and Bangladesh (50%), as the two sides now trail the Indian team at third and fourth place, respectively. Meanwhile, England find themselves languishing in eighth position with a modest 19.44% point-percentage, just ahead of Sri Lanka at the bottom of the table.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

India have won five out of their eight matches in the ongoing WTC cycle, with two losses and a draw. In contrast, England's much-touted 'Bazball' approach has failed to yield significant results, with the visitors managing only three victories, along with five losses and one draw.

At the summit of the standings, New Zealand lead the pack with an impressive 75% point percentage despite having played just four Tests thus far. The unique points system awards 12 points for a win, six for a tie, and four for a draw, with teams ranked based on their percentage of points accumulated.

WTC points table(ICC)

The final of the WTC, scheduled to take place at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in 2025, will feature the top two teams from the standings. India, having reached the final in both previous editions of the championship, are keen to redeem themselves after falling short against New Zealand in the inaugural final and succumbing to Australia in the subsequent edition last year.

With the fifth and final Test set to commence in Dharamsala on March 7, India now have a golden opportunity further to solidify their second position in the WTC standings.

On Day 4 of the Ranchi Test, Team India were left in a spot of bother after the side lost quick wickets in Yashasvi Jaiswal (37), Rohit Sharma (55), and Rajat Patidar (0). In the early overs of the second session, the side further lost Ravindra Jadeja for 4 and Sarfaraz Khan for a golden duck too. However, youngsters Shubman Gill (52*) and Dhruv Jurel (39*) held their nerves and produced a solid outing to take India home, securing a five-wicket win for the side.