'Yeh koi Popatwadi team hai': Sunil Gavaskar mercilessly trolls Salman Agha's Pakistan in front of Jadeja, Sehwag, Irfan

Following Pakistan's abject surrender to India in their Asia Cup Group A match on Sunday evening, Sunil Gavaskar rubbed salt on Salman Agha's wounds, referring to them as a Popatwadi team. The term 'Popatwadi' usually refers to a slag used in local cricket, which means a weak team. Gavaskar emphasised the term after witnessing Pakistan cricket's radical decline over the years, calling this the least challenging unit in all the years that he has played and followed cricket during his illustrious five-decade-long career as player and broadcaster. Sunil Gavaskar, right, showed the mirror to Pakistan(AFP/PTI)

Gavaskar forayed into Indian cricket in the year 1971. For the next 17 years, he played against some of the fiercest and greatest players produced by Pakistan, including Javed Miandad, Sarfaraz Nawaz, Imran Khan, Zaheer Abbas and Mudassar Nazar, to name a few. When he transitioned into a broadcasting role, the Pakistan team was headlined by Wasim Akram, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Yousuf, and Younis Khan, among others. However, now at 76, when Gavaskar has seen it all, it's tough for him to digest how steeply the standard of cricket produced by Pakistan has deteriorated.

"I don't know whether Ajay [Jadeja], Viru [Virender Sehwag] or Irfan [Pathan] agree with me, but I have been following the Pakistan team from the 1960s – I remember I had once run all the way from Churchgate Station to the Wankhede Stadium to catch a glimpse of the great Hanif Mohammad. From there, I have watched Pakistan cricket keenly. But today is the first time I felt that this is not a Pakistan team. Yeh koi Popatwadi team hai (This is some Popatwadi team)," Gavaskar said while speaking on the Sony Sports Network.

It's hard to argue with Gavaskar, all said and done. The legendary Indian batter rightfully points out something that explains the huge gulf between the two teams. Gone are the days when India and Pakistan would fight each other tooth and nail. From the 1980s and 1990s, when Pakistan used to dominate India, today, only one team is head and shoulders above the rest. India has ruthlessly brushed Pakistan aside time and again. In fact, yesterday's victory against Pakistan was India's 11th win in their last 14 T20I encounters. The last time Pakistan beat India in an international match, let alone T20 cricket, was during the 2022 Asia Cup. In ODIs, Pakistan's last win over India dates back to the 2017 Champions Trophy final, eight years ago.

No surprises next Sunday

Sunday could have been a fresh start for Pakistan. Only nine players out of the 22 across both teams had played an India vs Pakistan game before, but even as the fresh guard took over, the winner wasn't a surprise. Indo-Pak matches have become way too predictable, and until there's a miracle on offer, the outcome will be the same next Sunday, when the two teams face each other again, this time in the Super Fours.