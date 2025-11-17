Yograj Singh chokes up, says he is 'ready to die', has 'nothing left in life': 'After Yuvraj and his mother left me...'

Yograj Singh, former India cricketer and father of World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh, delivered one of his most emotional public statements yet. Known for his fierce persona and uncompromising views, the former fast bowler let his guard down as he spoke about battling loneliness, even choking up as he said he is “ready to die” and has “nothing left in life.” Yuvraj Singh with his father, Yograj(Instagram)

The turmoil in Yograj's personal life was no secret, as the 62-year-old had often talked about the constant fights in his family in the past, and that his son, Yuvraj, was the first to realise it. Speaking in a recent interview with Vintage Studio, Yograj said that the biggest shock in his life was when his first wife, Shabnam and Yuvraj had left him.

He said: “When things came at a point where Yuvi and his mother left me, it gave me the biggest shock. The woman for whom I dedicated my entire life, all of my youth, they can also leave me and go away? A lot of things got destroyed like this. I asked God why all of this was happening when I did everything right by everyone. I might have made some mistakes, but I am an innocent man; I didn’t do anything bad to anyone. I cried in front of God, he took me out of that sea.”

Yograj added that he later got married for the second time, but even that phase left him feeling alone again, as life brought him back to the same point he had once escaped.

“It was God’s play, what was written for me. There was a lot of anger and feeling of revenge. Then cricket came in my life, got discontinued, made Yuvi play cricket, he played and left. Then, I got married again, had two kids, they also left for the US. A few films also released, time passed away and came back to the point where it all started. I was asking myself, " Did I do all of this for what? Do you have anyone with you now? This should have happened with me, happened for good,” he shared.

When the host asked how he spends his evening with his current family, Yograj, who has also worked in over 200 films, including Bollywood projects like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, he said that it passes i entirely in solitude, relying on others for basic help because there is no one at home with him.

“I sit alone in the evening, have no one at home. I rely on strangers for food, sometimes one person, sometimes the other. I don’t bother anyone though. Someone or the others gets food for me if I am hungry. I kept house help and cooks, they served and went away."

“I love my mother, kids, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, everyone in the family. But, I don’t ask for anything. I am ready to die. My life is completed, whenever God wants, he can take me with him. I am so thankful to God, I pray and he keeps giving,” he added.