'You don't need to play for your own runs': Pujara slams Babar Azam after 'no-intent' knock vs New Zealand

Pakistan succumbed to a 60-run loss against New Zealand in the opening fixture of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, signalling a disastrous start to the tournament for the hosts as they failed to chase down 321 in Karachi’s National Stadium. Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - Pakistan v New Zealand - National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan - February 19, 2025 Pakistan's Babar Azam in action.(REUTERS)

Unsurprisingly, there was plenty of criticism for the manner of Pakistan’s loss, with the team getting hammered by many for a lack of urgency throughout the match in terms of battling for the win.

In particular, Babar Azam’s tempo was questioned, as his 64 came at a meagre strike-rate of 71.11. In a chase requiring over 6 runs per over, Babar was criticised for facing 90 deliveries at such a low strike rate.

One of these critics was Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who questioned why Babar played at such a relaxed rate in a big chase, while speaking on the ‘Dressing Room’ show on Sports Central in Pakistan.

“There was no intent,” said Pujara as an pundit on the show. “It looks like there is a mental pressure on him.”

“In one-day cricket, you need to bat with freedom, he is a natural stroke player. He needs to bat with more freedom,” continued Pujara, who has represented India in over 100 Test matches.

“He needs to rotate strike and hit those odd boundaries. In the present time the strike rate of 70 and 80 are not good enough.”

‘You don’t need to play for your own runs…’

Pakistan were in early trouble in the chase, as they found themselves at 22-2 after in-form captain Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed. Babar tried to play an anchoring innings, but Pakistan never got close to the target, despite a spirited innings by Khushdil Shah lower in the order.

“You don’t need to play for your own runs. In one-day cricket you can’t be looking to save your own wicket instead you go to win the match,” said Pujara about Babar’s innings.

“He was trying not to get out. But the dot balls added pressure on the batters, who came next.”

Further, Pujara went on to explain how Pakistan’s star batter was stymied by the Kiwi spinners due to poor technique. “Babar’s footwork against the spinner was not good. He was not using his feet. He was not reaching to the ball. He was waiting for the ball to come to him.”

Earlier in the match, New Zealand had set a total of 320, thanks to twin centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham, as well as a late flurry by Glenn Phillips. Although Pakistan were expected to remain competitive, they floundered to a loss as their chase never gained any momentum, and now face an uphill task in terms of qualification from the group.