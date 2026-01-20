Yuvraj, Agarkar, Sehwag, Kaif, Nehra feature in a selfie for the ages: ‘Reunion of 2000s Indian cricket gang’

Yes, cricket is a never-dying emotion for most of the public in India. But the Indian team of the 2000s was different gravy altogether. Whenever highlights of old matches are telecast on TV, one watches them instantly, as there are too many fond memories associated with them. Hence, it is no surprise that a picture is now going viral on social media, featuring some of the swashbuckling stars of the Indian team from the early 2000s.

Who can forget the glorious days of the early 2000s? What a treat it was to follow the Indian cricket team. The batting lineup was star-studded, comprising Virender Sehwag , Sachin Tendulkar , Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif. And the bowling was not too far behind. Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble and Ashish Nehra made the most of their ability, giving way too many memorable wins in the process. The Natwest final against England in 2002 comes to mind. Not to forget, the Indian team, against all odds, reached the 2003 World Cup final as well, only to fall short at the final hurdle against the mighty Australia.

In a picture shared by Angad Bedi, the son of late Bishan Singh Bedi, Yuvraj, Kaif, Sehwag, Agarkar and Nehra can be seen posing alongside the actor and sports broadcaster Gaurav Kapur. Bedi shared several pictures on Instagram, and he rounded the post up with a selfie in which all the former cricketers can be seen sharing a chuckle.

The Kapil Sharma Show Speaking of Yuvraj and Sehwag, the duo were part of India's World Cup-winning campaigns in 2007 and 2011 when the team won the T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Recently, Kaif, Sehwag, and Yuvraj appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The trio took the fans on a nostalgia trip, recalling some rib-tickling tales from their playing career.

Speaking of Kaif and Yuvraj, the duo put on a memorable partnership in the Natwest final in 2002 against England. India lost the wickets of Sachin, Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and Dravid, but the duo helped the side come back on track and eventually chase the target of more than 300.

Yuvraj has been exceptional in shaping the careers of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, while Ajit Agarkar is currently involved in the management of the India team asthe chairman of the senior men's selection committee. The likes of Sehwag and Kaif have taken the role of broadcasters, while Nehra is the chief coach of the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.