Yuvraj Singh, 43, takes 'vintage' flying catch; Sara Tendulkar's reaction can't be missed; Sachin Tendulkar collides

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 23, 2025 08:52 AM IST

Yuvraj Singh rolled back the years with a stunning catch during the match between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters in the 2025 International Masters League

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, on Saturday, turned back the clock as he grabbed a stunning catch during the match between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters in the 2025 International Masters League (IML) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Yuvraj Singh (top left) took a sensational catch during 2025 International Masters League match against Sri Lanka Masters
Yuvraj Singh (top left) took a sensational catch during 2025 International Masters League match against Sri Lanka Masters

It happened during the eighth over of the match when Lahiru Thirimanne decided to take on the length ball, outside off, from Irfan Pathan. The left-handed batter aimed for a maximum over the long-on fence but failed to get enough on the shot. Yuvraj, who was stationed in that zone, defied age to time his jump to perfection and completed a stunner.

Even Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara, who was in attendance at the venue, was impressed with the effort from the 43-year-old as she applauded from the stands.

Sachin collides with Ambati Rayudu

During the 13th over of Sri Lanka's chase to 223, Ashan Priyanjan got a leading edge off a delivery from Vinay Kumar, sending the ball high into the air. Wicketkeeper Ambati Rayudu and Sachin ran for the catch. India were lucky to have grabbed that wicket, with the latter somehow managing to take the catch but, in a bid, collided with Rayudu as both fell on the ground. Fortunately, none of the players were injured and instead shared a laugh as Rayudu lay on the ground.

India eventually secured a narrow four-run win against Sri Lanka to get their campaign underway. Stuart Binny was the star of India, scoring 68 off 31.

"Fabulous feeling. It's always a great feeling coming out to the field. This has been a great stadium. The atmosphere was electric. A big thank you to everyone. To support cricket above all was great," captain Sachin said on the win. "When you end up winning, the points are in your bag. They stitched some important partnerships but our bowlers hit back at the right time. Mithun bowled a fantastic final over, Irfan bowled really well in the middle overs. Binny batted really well and then Yusuf played a blinder."

India will next face England Masters on Tuesday.

