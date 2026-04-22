Yuvraj Singh extols Abhishek Sharma after heroics vs DC, urges him to work on process: ‘Well played Sir’

Yuvraj Singh has been one of the strongest influences on Abhishek Sharma’s growth as a cricketer, a mentor figure whose presence has often hovered around the young left-hander’s development. So when Abhishek produced one of the biggest innings of IPL 2026, the response from Yuvraj carried weight. Abhishek Sharma celebrates as he walks back to the pavilion at the end of his innings vs DC. (ANI Pic Service)

Abhishek gave Sunrisers Hyderabad a match-winning performance against Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad on Tuesday, smashing an unbeaten 135 off 68 balls in a commanding total of 242/2. Delhi never really recovered from that assault and finished on 195/9, handing SRH a 47-run win. The knock was not just another fast hundred in a season full of explosive batting. It was one of the highest individual scores in IPL history and another reminder of how dangerous Abhishek has become at the top of the order.

Yuvraj Singh urges his disciple to continue performing The scale of the knock was obvious in the numbers. Abhishek struck 10 fours and 10 sixes, reached his hundred in 47 balls, and remained unbeaten through the full 20 overs. But the innings stood out for more than its violence. It had shape, command and range. He did not simply explode for a few overs. He controlled the tempo of the innings almost throughout.

He first shared a 97-run opening stand with Travis Head, giving the Sunrisers a strong base. Then he carried the momentum deeper into the innings with another quick partnership with Ishan Kishan, before Heinrich Klaasen added the final layer of damage at the death. Through it all, Abhishek remained the central force. Delhi’s bowlers kept trying to find a way back, but nothing really held.

The Capitals also made tactical errors that made the assault look worse. Nitish Rana was trusted with his full quota and paid heavily for it, while frontline spin options were not fully used. Once Abhishek settled in, Delhi looked stuck between caution and panic. That is often what a major T20 innings does. It does not just bring runs. It bends plans, exposes indecision and forces mistakes.

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There was also a personal touch to the knock. Abhishek Sharma later dedicated the innings to his sister, which gave the performance an emotional edge beyond the scoreboard. It also had big tournament value. The hundred lifted him further in the Orange Cap race and strengthened the Sunrisers’ push near the top of the table.