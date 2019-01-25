Yuvraj Singh hits quick-fire half-century ahead of IPL 2019

Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock on Friday as he slammed 80 runs off just 57 deliveries for Air India during their DY Patil T20 Cup encounter against Mumbai Customs. Yuvraj, who will be representing Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, smashed seven boundaries and four sixes in his flamboyant innings.

Yuvraj was bought for Rs. 1 crore by the Mumbai franchise at the auction ahead of the season. He went unsold in the first round of the auction but was picked by Mumbai Indians in the second round.

READ: Pandya joining India squad gives out wrong signal to Vijay Shankar: BCCI officials

The 37-year-old left-hander, who last played for India in June 2017, was a part of the Kings XI Punjab squad last season and had a woeful season with the bat post which he was released by the franchise ahead of the auction.

Yuvraj Singh had earlier said that he will still try and play the World Cup in May-June despite struggling to re-capture his form in recent times.

“Cricket has given me everything. When I leave the game, I want to be at my best. I do not want to go with any regret,” the 2011 World Cup winning hero, who was here for Punjab’s Ranji Trophy Elite Group B matcch against Bengal, said at the Jadavpur University Saltlake Campus ground.

READ: Team India receives a traditional welcome in Mount Maunganui - Watch

The 37-year-old, who was picked by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 1 crore at the IPL auctions, has set his sights on the T20 extravaganza to make his bid for a comeback.

“I’m trying my best. This is our final league Ranji Trophy match and let’s see if we can qualify... After this, we have the national T20 tournament and then we have the IPL. I will give my best shot and hope for the best,” Yuvraj said.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 20:21 IST