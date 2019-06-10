Yuvraj Singh retires: A look at his legendary career in numbers

The hero of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning campaign, Yuvraj Singh, announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Monday. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, the 37-year-old said: “After 25 years, I have decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything and is the reason why I stand here today.”

“I was extremely lucky to play 400 games for India. I could have never imagined it when I first started playing cricket,” he added.

The batsman, who played made his international debut in an ODI match against Kenya in October 2000, and went on to play 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is for India, called time on his 19-year-old career, with numerous plaudits to his name, including 2007 World Cup trophy and 2011 World Cup title.

Here is a look at Yuvraj Singh’s career in numbers:

* Test cricket:

Matches - 40

Runs - 1900

Avg - 60.77

Hundreds - 3

Fifties- 11

Wickets - 9

* ODI cricket:

Matches - 304

Runs - 8,701

Avg - 38.68

Hundreds - 14

Fifties - 52

Wickets - 111

* T20I cricket

Matches - 58

Runs - 1,177

Avg - 17.82

Hundreds - 0

Fifties - 8

Wickets - 28

* Yuvraj Singh has the 7th most runs for India in ODI cricket (8,609)

* Yuvraj SIngh has scored 1,523 runs against England - his highest against any opponent in ODIs. He has scored four tons against the opposition, averages 50.76 and also has his career best of 150 against England.

* Yuvraj is only the nine player in the world to have 8000+ runs and 100+ wickets in the 50-overs format.

* In World Cup tournaments, Yuvraj has played 23 matches across three editions, in which he has scored 738 runs at an average of 52.71 and has picked up 20 wickets at 23.10. He is only one of the seven players to have 500+ runs and 20 wickets in the tournament.

* Yuvraj Singh is only the second player after Kapil Dev to score a ton and pick a fifer in World Cup.

* Yuvraj is the only player, other than Greg Chappel, to score 300+ runs in an ODI series and pick up 15 wickets. He achieved so at the 2011 World Cup (363 runs and 15 wickets). He won the man-of-the series.

* Yuvraj has been named man of the match 27 times - the fourth most for India after Sachin Tendulkar (62), Virat Kohli (32) and Sourav Ganguly (31).

* He has won man of the series trophy seven times - the fifth highest by all cricketers in ODI cricket.

* Yuvraj Singh is the only player after South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket.

* Yuvraj Singh holds the record of scoring the fastest fifty in any formats - in 12 balls.

