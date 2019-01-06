Yuvraj Singh sees Shubman Gill playing for India after 2019 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh said Shubman Gill is ‘a very special talent’ who should make the India team after this year’s 50-over World Cup. Having put a time on the arrival of the Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders’ batsman, Yuvraj said how far Gill goes would depend on how India nurture him.

“He is a young guy whose batting I like to watch. He is very exciting. He should serve India for a long time but that will also depend on how well he is looked after. Prime example is Rishabh Pant. When he was chosen for India, there were many who said he plays too many shots, is rash, doesn’t have the mind. But after one year of being in and out, after one IPL, he has now two Test hundreds abroad. You have to look after your talented guys, give them the confidence to excel,” said Yuvraj, who is here to play for Punjab against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B tie beginning on Monday.

Pant got another mention when Yuvraj was asked about India shining in Australia. “I am really proud of the guys. Australia has always been a tough tour though this time the experience in their batting isn’t that much. Everyone contributed; fantastic effort by the guys, (Cheteshwar) Pujara, (Virat) Kohli, (Jaspreet) Bumrah excelled and it was great to see Rishabh going down the order and scoring big runs,” he said.

The inevitable question on his India comeback popped near the end of the conversation on the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus ground and the hero of the 2011 World Cup said: “I am trying my best. After the Ranji Trophy, we will have the T20s (the national championship) and then the IPL, so let’s see.”

By his own admission, Yuvraj hasn’t done well with the bat this term but given his credentials, the subsequent comment that once in, he has the ability to win the game didn’t sound like braggadocio. “If it is the last game, I would like to contribute for Punjab,” he said.

“It is a blessing for us that he is involved so much. We fight better when he is around. On a wicket likely to take spin, he could be crucial. I remember how he once won us a match against Haryana in Patiala by scoring a hundred,” said Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh.

Disregard him at your peril, Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwari had said earlier. “Those who write him off don’t know cricket. Here, he can even make a difference with his bowling. And I don’t need to say anything about his Fielding, do I,” Tiwary said after Bengal finished nets.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 15:57 IST