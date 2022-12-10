Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on not being picked in India XI in any of 2022 T20 World Cup matches

Team India's selection was immensely criticised by veterans and experts of the game after the Rohit Sharma-led side lost to England in the T20 World Cup semi-final, and it mostly pertained to the exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal. Unlike in 2021 T20 World Cup, the leg-spinner was picked in the squad, but did not get an opportunity play any of the matches. Almost a month after that heartbreaking exit from the World Cup in Australia, Chahal broke his silence on the non-selection.

13 of India's 15 members in the World Cup squad were picked for at least one match. Chahal and fast bowler Harshal Patel were the only two players to not have played a single game. Chahal was kepy out of the XI to make way for veteran Ashwin and left-arm spinner Axar Patel, both of whom also provided batting depth to the Indian side.

Speaking to India Today, Chahal admitted that he knew about his exclusion after he saw Ashwin and Axar perform well, but still decided to keep himself match ready.

“It's not an individual game. Every team has their own set of combination. And then I saw Ashwin and Axar performing well...those things happen in life. I just knew that if get an opportunity I have to be ready and coach and Rohit bhai had clarified that to me,” he said.

When asked about the back-to-back T20 World Cups where he was snubbed in 2021 and not picked in the XI in 2022, Chahal remained optimistic of being part of the 2023 ODI World Cup team.

“The 50-over World Cup is going to happen next. The last World Cup which I had played, in 2019, was also a 50-over World Cup. I don't tend to think about all these stuff that much. For me, what matters is playing for India, that is my first goal. Now whether I am picked in the XI or not that is not in my hand. I hope I can continue playing in the same manner, get to play for my country and hope India become the champions in 2023,” he said.

